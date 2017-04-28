Browns “won’t rest” until they “solidify” quarterback position

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 5:59 AM EDT

The Browns sort of gave their current quarterbacks a vote of confidence by not using one of three first-round picks on Thursday night on a rookie signal-caller. And then their executive V.P. of football operations did anything but give their current quarterbacks a vote of confidence.

“We won’t rest until we solidify that position,” Sashi Brown said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It’s not solidified right now, so we know we need the guys here to work their tails off and Hue [Jackson] is going to develop them as much as possible and push them to be their best and we also know that until we get it solidified, we’re going to continue looking for players all over the league and in college.”

Brown cast a wide net regarding where the Browns may go to solidify the position.

“That may be in next year’s draft, it may be in free agency, it may be via trade,” Brown said. “But again, Brock [Osweiler], Cody [Kessler], and Kevin [Hogan] are here working hard and we’re going to support them as best we can.”

They’ll support them until they find the guy who supplants them. Per Brown, the effort to “solidify” (i.e., find someone better) will continue indefinitely.

“Every day until we solidify the position we leave this building thinking about what opportunities might be out there, so absolutely,” Brown said.

At some point, the solidification effort needs to commence. Maybe they would have gotten Mitchell Trubisky last night at some point after taking defensive end Myles Garrett, if the Bears hadn’t moved to No. 2 to get him. Maybe they would have taken Patrick Mahomes at No. 12, if the Chiefs hadn’t moved up. They could have taken Deshaun Watson at No. 12, but opted to trade down — and to take a future first-round pick from the Texans to do it.

They still could emerge from this weekend with a quarterback. DeShone Kizer and Davis Webb remain available. And a trade for a veteran remains possible.

Earlier this year, Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com said on PFT Live that the current brain trust in Cleveland won’t be on the clock for termination until they have their quarterback. It’s hard not to wonder whether they’re paralyzed by that reality, waiting for the best possible quarterback before pulling the trigger. A cynic also could wonder whether they’re deliberately delaying getting a quarterback to maximize job security.

That would be a risky move, because another horrible season to follow last year’s 1-15 disaster may be enough to get ownership to decide to pull the plug on the analytics-and-old-school hybrid that has been great at stockpiling draft picks but, so far, not much else.