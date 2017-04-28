 Skip to content

Business decisions didn’t keep teams from doing business in round one

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017
AP

Multiple first-round prospects made business decisions before the draft. And it didn’t stop teams from doing business with them.

A pair of running backs skipped bowl games, and that didn’t keep Leonard Fournette (pictured) from becoming the No. 4 selection. It also didn’t prevent Christian McCaffrey from going No. 8 overall.

Likewise, McCaffrey declined all requests for private workouts. It didn’t matter. The Panthers didn’t hesitate to add him.

For safety Jabrill Peppers, who had both a positive drug test and a late scratch from Michigan’s bowl game, he still went right about where most thought he’d go, at No. 25 to the Browns.

Here’s the lesson, first-round prospects: You have a lot more power than they want you to think. If you’re confident that a first-round selection is coming, take control of your situation. Take no unnecessary physical risks, whether it’s ditching a bowl game or the Senior Bowl or private workouts or even the Scouting Combine and/or the Pro Day workout.

Ultimately, these decisions are driven by game film. Interviews also help, and since they don’t entail physical risk, there’s no downside to submitting to those.

  1. kcchefs58 says: Apr 28, 2017 11:42 AM

    Game highlights and a brief physical assessment to see how/if they’ve kept themselves in shape should be all that is needed.

  2. chap6869 says: Apr 28, 2017 11:48 AM

    Sidney Jones is probably wishing he had followed that advice, he would have been a top 15 pick for sure!

  3. weepingjebus says: Apr 28, 2017 11:50 AM

    It is axiomatic that bad teams make bad decisions.

  4. notlistinin says: Apr 28, 2017 11:57 AM

    The natural progression of this argument is of course, don’t even play or practice football until you’re given your contract.

  5. vicnocal says: Apr 28, 2017 12:01 PM

    Oooh yeah, you go Florio! Stick it to the Man!! /sarcasm/

