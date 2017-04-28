Cardinals trade up to take safety Budda Baker

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

Arizona lost five starters on defense to free agency, and they’re beginning to reload in the draft.

Instead of taking a quarterback to eventually replace Carson Palmer, they’ve used their first two picks on defense.

In the second round, they took Washington safety Budda Baker to go with last night’s first-rounder, linebacker Haason Reddick.

Baker’s the kind of rangy safety they needed after losing Tony Jefferson to the Ravens. They added veteran Antoine Bethea in free agency, but needed some young legs as they begin to backfill.

The Cardinals traded up nine spots to get him, giving up a fourth- and sixth-rounder to move from the 45th overall spot to the 36th.