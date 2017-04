Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT

Yeah I said it.

The L.A. Chargers, whose helmets carry an electrical charge logo, have plugged in to guard Forrest Lamp in the second round of the draft.

Lamp, who already has a lamp deal, slid into round two after plenty of chatter about the possibility of being a first-round pick.

He helps fill a clear need for a team that hopes to get more out of its offense. To do that, the offensive line must be solid.