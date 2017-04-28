Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick Mahomes

When the Chiefs decided to jump from No. 27 to No. 10, the simplest explanation for the move was that the Chiefs thought the Browns at No. 12 or the Cardinals at No. 13 would take quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chiefs moved to No. 10 in order to leapfrog the Saints at No. 11.
Per Rapoport, the Chiefs were convinced the Saints would select Mahomes as the eventual heir to Drew Brees. Apparently, PGA golfer Ryan Palmer (who was in the New Orleans draft room on Thursday) has separately said on radio that the Saints would have taken Mahomes.
It would have been interesting to see how Brees would have reacted to the move, given what he said several weeks ago about the prospect of the Saints taking a quarterback.
“[I]f I’m going to start and that quarterback sits, well that’s not helping our team right now,” Brees said. “So, I want somebody who’s going to help our team right now. That’s the only difference.”
That almost didn’t happen, if Palmer and Rapoport are accurate that the Saints wanted Mahomes. That news, if true, also implies that the Saints didn’t feel the same way about Deshaun Watson, who was available when the Saints put in a card at No. 11.
I guess Brees needed an explanation…
How do you trade up and give up anything when you are perennial playoff caliber team for a maybe down the road quarterback. If the Ravens can win it with Flacco then the Chiefs can do it with Smith. There were several defensive studs available that would help any team. Now you’ve traded some of your picks that would give you depth and drafted a guy that if things go well will ride the bench this year – and maybe next year. The Bears move was dumb as well – but they aren’t close to winning while the Chiefs are close(r).
no fear!
either way, no championship for neither of these 2 teams next seasons.
The next Pat White.
Saints response… “Drew needs to know that there’s life after him and the organization needs to be prepared to move on.”
Dumb Chiefs- Saints don’t need a new QB yet, and none of this year’s are very good.
Now- why we went OT instead of trading up a spot or 2 for a rusher, that makes no sense
Brees has a big mouth.
This makes sense… The Raiders feared the State Police were gonna take Gareon Conley.
This wouldn’t be the first time Drew Brees had his replacement drafted while he was still the starter.
How do you trade up and give up anything when you are perennial playoff caliber team for a maybe down the road quarterback. If the Ravens can win it with Flacco then the Chiefs can do it with Smith. There were several defensive studs available that would help any team. Now you’ve traded some of your picks that would give you depth and drafted a guy that if things go well will ride the bench this year – and maybe next year. The Bears move was dumb as well – but they aren’t close to winning while the Chiefs are close(r).
—-
Just because you COULD hypothetically do it with Alex Smith doesn’t mean you’re likely to. Flacco is the exception, not the rule, seeing as he’s the only AFC QB not named Brady, Manning, or Roethlisberger to play in the Super Bowl in 15 years.
The Saints’ did well by getting help where they needed it. They’ve drafted QBs the last two years and it didn’t help their defense.