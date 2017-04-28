Chiefs think Patrick Mahomes can be “truly great”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said he traded up to pick quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the draft for a simple reason: He thinks Mahomes is a franchise-changing player.

“He has got unbelievable talent,” Dorsey said. “He’s got the skill set to be one of those truly great players. When you make an aggressive move like that, that’s why you do it. Because players like that, they don’t come around too often.”

Dorsey gave up his first-round pick this year, his third-round pick this year and his first-round pick next year for Mahomes, but he said he doesn’t think that’s a lot to give up, compared to what Mahomes had to offer.

“I don’t think it was a lot because I think he’s going to be a really good player, he’s in a perfect situation, he can sit back, he can learn, he can develop, he’s got the tutelage of some really good coaches and I couldn’t be more excited,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey is confident he just changed the Chiefs’ fortunes. Given all they gave up, Dorsey better be right.