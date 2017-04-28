 Skip to content

Cowboys expect Jaylon Smith to take part in rookie minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys will get first-round pass rusher Taco Charlton and the rest of their 2017 draft class on the field at a rookie minicamp in a couple of weeks, but they won’t be the only players getting their first taste of on-field work during the session.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Friday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that 2016 second-round pick Jaylon Smith will also participate. The linebacker did not play at all as a rookie because of a severe knee injury that also caused nerve damage and created doubt about his ability to play again, but this is the latest in a series of signs that he may be in the mix for Dallas this year.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that Smith is making “great improvements” and said this week that there’s hope Smith’s nerve will “really start to have full regeneration as we close in on the season.”

Smith’s play at Notre Dame led to top of the first round projections before his injury. It won’t be clear for some time if Smith is still that kind of player, but even a somewhat diminished version could be a boost to the Dallas defense.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Rumor Mill
7 Responses to “Cowboys expect Jaylon Smith to take part in rookie minicamp”
  1. camrin55 says: Apr 28, 2017 6:03 PM

    H U G E win. The Godbacker commeth.

  2. thegreatwallbestoffensivelineever says: Apr 28, 2017 6:10 PM

    Godbacker back in play is terrible news for the rest of the NFC East.

  3. bighoser says: Apr 28, 2017 6:14 PM

    Other reports say Jaylon is going to have to wear a brace because of his drop foot. That didn’t work out so well for Marcus Lattimore who had the SAME injury… Sorry Boys fans but another 2nd round bust from Jerrah. At least you’re used to it by now…
    Now who is gonna earn that title tonight?

  4. jimnaizeeum says: Apr 28, 2017 6:18 PM

    And I expect to win millions in the lottery.

  5. laserw says: Apr 28, 2017 6:48 PM

    I hope he immediately is injured for the season. GM Jerruh Jones picked a real winner there.

  6. stucats says: Apr 28, 2017 6:48 PM

    bighoser, your name says it all about you!

    keep up the good work doofus!

  7. fshort says: Apr 29, 2017 7:58 AM

    I guess some of you dunces didn’t read the linked article, but he’s now able to lift his toes, which is a good sign the nerve is regenerating. Negative sign for the rest of the league when he gets back to 100%.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!