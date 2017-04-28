 Skip to content

Cowboys take CB Chidobe Awuzie in round two

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT
The Cowboys continue to address the exodus that damaged the defense in free agency.

After taking pass rusher Taco Charlton in round one, the Cowboys replaced Brandon Carr and/or Morris Claiborne by selecting Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in round two.

The Cowboys will need Awuzie to compete for playing time right away, along with pretty much every other defensive player they pick.

Nearly all of the pre-draft visits conducted by the Cowboys were defensive players. Look for more of the same over the rest of the draft.

3 Responses to “Cowboys take CB Chidobe Awuzie in round two”
