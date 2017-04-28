Deshaun Watson: I’m not Michael Jordan, but I’m ready to work

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

When Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Deshaun Watson would be the NFL’s version of Michael Jordan, even Watson himself thought that was a little crazy. But Watson is eager to do all he can to live up to his college coach’s confidence.

“It caught me off guard when Coach Sweeney said that,” Watson said today in his first press conference in Houston. “I’m not Michael Jordan, but I guess he sees greatness in me and hopefully in 10 to 15 years people can talk about my name like they do Michael Jordan.”

Watson said he’s eager to get to work for the Texans and learn from the team’s two veteran quarterbacks.

“It’s going to be a challenge, which is what I’m up for. I have a lot to learn so I’m just anxious to get here, get to work and learn from Brandon Weeden and Tom Savage, two guys I’m a huge fan of, who I’ve watched while they were in college,” Watson said.

Although he’s currently slated to be Savage’s backup, Watson said he’ll be a student of the Texans’ offense as he tries to earn playing time.

“Film study is the key to being a great quarterback,” he said. “To be detailed with that is key. I still have a lot to learn. I’m going to be a sponge when I get here and go to work.”

That’s what the Texans want to hear from their new franchise quarterback.