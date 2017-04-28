Eagles grab Sidney Jones to loud cheers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

Washington cornerback Sidney Jones might have gone in the first round of the draft if he hadn’t torn his Achilles tendon during his pro day workout this spring.

Jones did tear it, though, and had to wait to hear his name called until the 43rd overall pick. When he did, he got to hear it called by a Gold Star mom to the Philadelphia crowd that turned out on Friday night. The crowd then sang “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” so it was a memorable way for Jones to enter the league.

Jones is expected to be able to play at some point this season, but is a likely candidate for the PUP list to start the year. That would keep him out of action for at least six weeks, although Jones’ play at Washington provided plenty of reason to bet that the wait will be worth it when Jones does get on the field.

If it is, the Eagles will likely have one of the biggest steals in this year’s draft and a big upgrade in their cornerback group.