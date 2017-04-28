Final cost of Brock Osweiler mistake: two first-round picks, second-round pick, $21 million

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

The Houston Texans made a huge mistake last year by signing quarterback Brock Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract. The final cost of that blunder can now be calculated.

In addition to the $21 million that was paid to Osweiler last year, the Texans previously gave up a second-round pick in 2018 (along with a sixth-round pick in 2017 in exchange for a 2017 fourth-round pick) to get Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary for 2017 off the books. They’ve now secured Osweiler’s replacement in exchange for a pair of first-round draft picks.

And, yes, at a time when few teams will consider giving up two first-round draft picks for a veteran player, the Texans gave up two first-round picks — the 25th overall selection in 2017 and next year’s first-rounder — to get Deshaun Watson. That’s no different than trading two first-round picks for Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, or any other available (and proven) signal-caller.

It’s a huge price to pay, and a definite risk to take, for screwing the pooch on Osweiler, an outcome that possibly was cemented by the inability of the Texans to bring Osweiler in for an extended visit before signing him. And it’s a lesson to any team considering the addition of a quarterback on the first day of free agency; if you’re considering a proverbial pig in a poke, you’re possibly going to be spending a lot on the lipstick that eventually will be applied to a sweaty, nasty, stinky swine.