Final cost of Brock Osweiler mistake: two first-round picks, second-round pick, $21 million

The Houston Texans made a huge mistake last year by signing quarterback Brock Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract. The final cost of that blunder can now be calculated.
In addition to the $21 million that was paid to Osweiler last year, the Texans previously gave up a second-round pick in 2018 (along with a sixth-round pick in 2017 in exchange for a 2017 fourth-round pick) to get Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary for 2017 off the books. They’ve now secured Osweiler’s replacement in exchange for a pair of first-round draft picks.
And, yes, at a time when few teams will consider giving up two first-round draft picks for a veteran player, the Texans gave up two first-round picks — the 25th overall selection in 2017 and next year’s first-rounder — to get Deshaun Watson. That’s no different than trading two first-round picks for Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, or any other available (and proven) signal-caller.
It’s a huge price to pay, and a definite risk to take, for screwing the pooch on Osweiler, an outcome that possibly was cemented by the inability of the Texans to bring Osweiler in for an extended visit before signing him. And it’s a lesson to any team considering the addition of a quarterback on the first day of free agency; if you’re considering a proverbial pig in a poke, you’re possibly going to be spending a lot on the lipstick that eventually will be applied to a sweaty, nasty, stinky swine.
Would NE or WAS have traded for 2 first rounders? I’m guessing yes. Maybe not NE, as they’d likely be facing JG in the playoffs.
If Watsons a bust, does that fall on Brock too?
The draft is a total sham, show me a team with a good draft and I’ll show you another draft where they missed badly.
moving up from 25 to 12 is not the same as giving up a first round pick!
Ah the AFC South…the division nobody wants to win….and fewer people actually care who does….
“That’s no different than trading two first-round picks for Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, or any other available (and proven) signal-caller.”
Two starts makes JimmyG a proven signal caller? We’re setting the bar pretty low for the Texans again…
Cousins is not much more, and Garrapolo is no more “proven” than Osweiler appeared to be when they signed him a year ago.
Let’s hope Watson works out for Bill O’Briens sake. If he doesn’t-well , ESPN is not hiring any more pundits for the foreseeable future.
Jimmy G. hasn’t even thrown 100 passes in the NFL. Not saying he would fail, but I wouldn’t exactly call that proven.
Nope Smith is the godfather of McNairs son’s kid, more family than employee.. so he screwd Kubiak and now we don’t know if O’Brien is a QB whisperer as advertised of just a blustering fool.. he has had 12 qbs out on Kirby and has not made one better, not Fitzpatrick, Mallet, Hoyer, Osweiler or any of the others. Fitzpatrick at least he did not make worse. Savage you say? well Savage has been a foil to hide the failure of the others
I’m not a huge fan of Osweiler, but this is really harsh criticism for a guy who had a winning record for both Denver and Houston as a starter.
The league is littered with high-paid ex-QBs who accomplished less. Yes, in hindsight, an expensive mistake. But no more of an egregious error than other personnel moves every year.
Maybe all is not lost for Osweiner’s career. Word has it he found the 100 dollar bill at the back of the Browns’ playbook. Then again, Johnny Manziel found the 100 dollar bill a couple years back. He then proceeded to roll it tight, and put it to use before he left the building. It doesn’t matter who runs the organization, Browns will be Browns.
osweiler was more proven than jimmy g
Plus, when he has played it has been with the knowledge that Brady would soon be back.
That lifted a lot of pressure off him.
Things may be a whole lot different when he is the unquestioned “man”
Even if the Texans had not signed Osweiler, they would have had to draft a QB anyway. What they paid for Watson had nothing to do with Brock.
This is classic. McNair qualifies to judge the Miss Management pageant.
Rick Smith was never accused of being a genius GM. This basically cements that notion.
Bonus points for the use of screwing the pooch. 🙂
Osweiler cost too much and had a blowhard coach he couldn’t get along with. Neither of those things are on Osweiler.
He played mediocre football and seems to have been fairly uncoachable by O’Brien. Those things ARE on him.
But what was he or his agent supposed to say? “I’m not really worth that much. Offer less, please.”
Osweiler also cost the Broncos a second round pick.
All these premium NFL resources wasted on a pile of “trash.”
At least the teams who drafted the Trent Richardsons and Kevin Kolbs of the world got their investments back by finding another sucker.
I keep reading from people about how “unproven” Jimmy G is, and I am starting to think they know nothing about the guys play.
Sure, he hasn’t thrown for 100 passes in the NFL yet – he has 94 factually. With no picks. None. And a passer rating of 108 average. He has been learning under one of the best QB’s for the last 3 years, and a large part of why the Patriots are so well prepared for opponents is because Jimmy G puts on a good offense as the opposing team in practice. Then there is his college period where he broke Tony Romo’s records at Eastern Ill. with over 5000 yards in 2013 and 9 picks on just over 550 att.
And he can scramble, is smart, and has cool pocket presence.
Fans that think he isn’t worth a first PLUS in a trade are clueless.
I credit them for getting out from under Osweiler, but that is a hell of a high price for a mistake.
I didn’t watch the Texans last year that much. Osweiler must have been HORRIBLE not to at least get another season??
This is completely inaccurate. If the Texans hadn’t signed Brock, they still would have had to spend the same amount of picks to trade up and draft a QB.
Brock costed the Texans $21 million and a second round pick, NOT two first rounders.