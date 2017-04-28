Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 8:24 AM EDT

Said CB Tre’Davious White of being picked by the Bills, “I knew that they needed a corner, but I didn’t know they were going to pick me. But I didn’t know they pretty much had that much interest in me at all.”

What sold the Dolphins on drafting DE Charles Harris?

Thursday night was a quiet one for the Patriots.

New Jets S Jamal Adams’ father played for the Giants.

T.J. Onwuanibe, the young man who announced the Ravens’ first-round pick, felt CB Marlon Humphrey’s addition was worthy of a fist pump.

The Bengals boosted their speed by drafting WR John Ross.

The Browns were the first team to make three first-round picks since 2013.

Will the Steelers be adding a defensive back next?

Texans fans were happy that the team moved up to take QB Deshaun Watson.

A look at how the dominoes fell in a way that left S Malik Hooker available for the Colts.

Leonard Fournette is the first running back the Jaguars have taken in the first round since Fred Taylor.

The Titans addressed both sides of the ball in the first round.

The Broncos feel they have solved their left tackle spot with Garrett Bolles.

Trading up for QB Patrick Mahomes is the kind of move that could shake up the Chiefs franchise.

Said Raiders coach Jack Del Rio of CB Gareon Conley, “We expect him to come in and compete. We think he’s a highly-skilled player and he’s got the potential to become one of our better corners.”

The Chargers helped make the top of the draft heavy on offensive players.

The Cowboys expect DE Taco Charlton to contribute immediately.

TE Evan Engram is the latest addition to the Giants’ offense.

DE Derek Barnett thinks he and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will get along well.

The Redskins said they aren’t concerned about DL Jonathan Allen’s shoulders.

The Bears went all in on QB Mitchell Trubisky.

Versatility was the buzzword about Lions LB Jarrad Davis on Thursday night.

Will the Packers trade down again on Friday?

The Vikings will get their chance to join the draft on Friday.

DE Takkarist McKinley was emotional about his late grandmother after being picked in the first round.

RB Christian McCaffrey hopes to do “special things” with Panthers QB Cam Newton.

CB Marshon Lattimore will be reunited with college teammates on the Saints.

The Buccaneers feel they got a big-game standout in TE O.J. Howard.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was the head coach at Temple long before LB Haason Reddick played there and built a resume that made him a first-round pick in Arizona.

The Rams are ready to get into this year’s draft.

49ers G.M. John Lynch earned high marks for his work on Thursday night.

The Seahawks traded down twice and ended the night without making any picks.