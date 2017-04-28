Gareon Conley could still be charged, despite passing polygraph test

The Raiders decided to take a risk by drafting cornerback Gareon Conley. But it definitely was a risk, given the uncertainty of his legal situation in Cleveland.
Yes, Conley passed a polygraph test, which per multiple reports was imposed by the Ravens. (And that creates a separate potential can of worms that will be addressed in a separate post.) So why didn’t the Ravens pick Conley at No. 16 if, as reported, he passed it?
Whether Conley can pass a polygraph test (which remains inadmissible in a court of law because it’s not a reliable indicator of truth telling) isn’t relevant to whether he gets charged. Indeed, whether Conley is telling the truth and whether the evidence would permit a zealous prosecutor in Cleveland to indict Conley are two different issues.
Conley could still be indicted; the Ravens realize that, and the Raiders surely do, too. As the saying goes, a grand jury could indict a ham sandwich. That’s because the process entails a one-sided introduction of evidence, with the defendant having no representation. It’s also easy to indict because the legal standard for doing so is much lower than the standard required for a conviction.
To get an indictment, the prosecutor merely must convince the grand jury that probable cause exists to believe a crime was committed. Combining that with the fact that the defendant has no one arguing the opposite position makes its ridiculously easy to get an indictment.
People think that, in any community, a judge has the most power within the confines of the justice system. The truth is that the prosecutor does. The prosecutor decides who gets charged, who doesn’t get charged, and what they get charged with. If the prosecutor in Cleveland subjectively decides that the alleged victim is telling the truth and/or that the defendant isn’t — or if the prosecutor simply decides that the prosecutor wants to turn the defendant’s life upside down for any reason at all, an indictment can be obtained.
The prosecutor’s discretion is really broad. Really, really broad. In nearly any case where a prosecutor wants to get an indictment, an indictment will be gotten.
There are two key facts that could significantly influence that decision-making process. The alleged victim has had a rape kit administered, and Conley has agreed to provide a DNA sample. Given that Conley’s front-line defense (based on the information provided by the witnesses in the hotel room) is that nothing happened between Conley and the alleged victim, a match between the rape kit and the indictment could be the thing that prompts the prosecutor to seek an indictment, and in turn that results in the indictment being obtained.
It is insane and beyond scary that a woman can make any accusation against any male out of hate or revenge or whatever and his life is immediately over. This never happens in reverse, just look at women school teachers getting off with probation at worse for having sexual relations with underage boys. Men have no rights in the system and something needs to be done about this
If the accuser is lying she needs to get roasted and due time. I’m tired of the men getting treated like there guilty until proven innocent. This happens to many times a bunch of she said he said, and I’m the victim.
Man I pray this does not end up being another DJ Hayden situation. What do I mean ? Another wasted first round pick on a corner!!!
As they say, a grand jury could indict a ham sandwich. Obviously, I don’t know what happened in Cleveland, but one of the most disturbing things about America’s justice system is the inability of prosecutors to admit they are wrong, truth be damned.
How true. Most DV prosecutors are women as are the members of the jury. They are predisposed to charge a male defendant any time a woman files a complaint. Additionally, the prosecutor does not need to present evidence that is favorable to the defendant such as the witness testimony. That is the responsibility of the defense attorney.
^^^^I could not agree more which makes it a real head scratcher that a first round draft pick would dare invite a gold digger to his room and then ask her to leave and think something isn’t going to happen. It was truly a very arrogant and idiotic move on Conley’s part if his story is true.
Gee, no kiddin’. We watch Forensic Files, too.
If this ends like the Duke Lacrosse Case, and it comes to light that the woman made up the entire story, she should then receive the sentence that a convicted rapist would have received.
It will all rely on the DNA test. He has witnesses that say he’s innocent. The only thing that will truly clear him is if the DNA doesn’t match. The fact he’s taken a polygraph and is more than willing to provide a sample, tells me he is likely telling the truth, but we’ll see. The Raiders seem pretty sure he’ll be vindicated so there’s that as well.
You need to consider a broader scope. Sexual assault is not limited to rape, it also includes attempted rape or even groping a woman (including over her clothes) against her wishes.
Now i am not saying Conely did anything wrong. But the biggest problem with this whole situation is the vagueness of it all. All we know is he is accused of sexual assault, with no indication of what happened for it to possibly be categorized as sexual assault.
And with eye witnesses on Conely’s behalf, there will be a tough time proving he did anything that would not leave a DNA sample to match up against.
He’s lucky it didn’t happen on campus. At least in this situation he still has some rights.
That’s some pretty sweet lawyerin’ Florio. You could work for Slippin’ Jimmy for sure!
—————————————–
first of all that’s really not true – it’s certainly not pleasant but innocent men after fighting these charges are often vindicated. it’s definitely not a perfect system but what’s the alternative?
Secondly, you’re seriously comparing forced rape with a 25 year old (or whatever) teacher having consensual sex with a 17 year old (or whatever) boy?
I agree with the editor. The frustrating issue with polygraph test seems
to come from some prosecutors that only give the results value, if it was their idea to conduct the test in the first place.
Even where a retired FBI expert has conducted a polygraph that indicate no deception, prosecutors have indicted.
Very frustrating.
This case seems to have a lot of problems. Hopefully camera’s and witnesses can convince the prosecutor that this is a bad case.
The fact still remains that if he did in fact pass a polygraph test there is a very good likely hood that he is telling the truth. I’m sure over the years there have been numerous people who have tricked the polygraph but the chances of a nervous 20 year old young man doing it are not great. Lets have the accuser take a polygraph as well and see what happens. Prosecutors don’t just indict anybody.
Scales of justice really lean one way If she made all this up she is the one that needs to be indicted
He hasn’t even been charged with a crime. I’m willing to bet he isn’t.