Jaguars jump up to draft Cam Robinson

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT

The Seahawks were on the clock for the third time in the first two nights early on Friday night, but they remain without a new addition to their roster after the announcement of the 34th pick.

Seattle traded down for the third time in three opportunities and the Jaguars moved into the spot to select Alabama tackle Cam Robinson. The Jaguars sent a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks in order to move on one spot, so the Seahawks are on the clock once again.

Robinson will be blocking for a former SEC rival after the Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette in the first round on Friday night and both players signal a clear sign that Tom Coughlin wants to build a more physical football team in his return to Jacksonville. Robinson will also play a role in protecting Blake Bortles, something Coughlin said was essential for the quarterback to improve on last year’s results.

Where he’ll be doing those things might be up in the air. The Jaguars traded for left tackle Branden Albert, but he hasn’t been at offseason work out of reported unhappiness with his contract, but Robinson could also wind up at right tackle ahead of Jermey Parnell or the Jaguars could push someone inside to guard.

Former Jaguar tackle Tony Boselli announced the arrival of the new tackle from the stage in Philadelphia. However they line up, Coughlin will hope the pick works out somewhere close to as well as the one that brought Boselli to Jacksonville.