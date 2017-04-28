Jets double down on SEC safeties with Marcus Maye at No. 39

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The Jets took a safety from the SEC in the first round and they did the same thing in the second round.

Florida safety Marcus Maye was the choice with the 39th overall pick. LSU’s Jamal Adams was the sixth overall pick.

Doubling down on safeties probably doesn’t bode well for Calvin Pryor’s future with the team. Tom Pelissero of USA Today reported Friday that the Jets are trying to trade him and you’d imagine there’s little to no chance they exercise Pryor’s option before this week’s deadline. Their other veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist could also be on shaky ground if the Jets decide to go with both rookies.

Whether it happens immediately or not, Maye would seem to fit in as the free safety playing alongside Adams in what the Jets hope is the base for better secondary play in the years to come.