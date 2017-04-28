John Elway’s contract is the unanswered question in Denver

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2017, 7:04 AM EDT

Is Broncos General Manager John Elway conducting his last draft in Denver?

Elway, whose contract expires after the upcoming season, declined to answer when asked following the first round of the draft what his own contract status is.

“We’re not going to talk about that now. We’re in the middle of this. We’re trying to get better as a football team. We’ll talk about that later. We’re going to be fine. I’m not worried about that,” Elway said.

Elway took no further questions after that. According to USA Today, the Broncos originally left that portion of the press conference off the video and transcript that the team posted online, although it was later added.

From all indications the 56-year-old Elway is happy in Denver and eager to build another Super Bowl winner, but until a new contract is in place, it’s an open question just how long a future he has with the Broncos.