John Elway’s contract is the unanswered question in Denver

Is Broncos General Manager John Elway conducting his last draft in Denver?
Elway, whose contract expires after the upcoming season, declined to answer when asked following the first round of the draft what his own contract status is.
“We’re not going to talk about that now. We’re in the middle of this. We’re trying to get better as a football team. We’ll talk about that later. We’re going to be fine. I’m not worried about that,” Elway said.
Elway took no further questions after that. According to USA Today, the Broncos originally left that portion of the press conference off the video and transcript that the team posted online, although it was later added.
From all indications the 56-year-old Elway is happy in Denver and eager to build another Super Bowl winner, but until a new contract is in place, it’s an open question just how long a future he has with the Broncos.
Elway’s future in Denver will be as long as he wants it to be. I don’t know if ownership is in his future, but I’m sure his future is in his own hands.
Elway is a very, very good GM. The Broncos are very fortunate to have him.
If he’d go to the Patriots I wouldn’t have to hate the broncos quite as much. Will always hate the patsies. It would be a win win.
John Elway is a legend in Denver, and he’s been part of three Super Bowl winners–two as a player and one as a GM. He’ll be with the team as long as he wants to be. I pity any owner who would try to oust Elway from his job. There would be rioting in the streets of Denver if that happened.
Tone bones – in light of the questions regarding P Bowlin’s successor, ownership might be his best option. Seems some cracks are developing regarding Elway the GM. Team is slipping.
I think Elway wants to be a partial owner. I think that’s what the hold up is.
Other teams in the AFC West continue to get better. Your window is over.
Not a broncos fan, but Elway seems at least above average, if not downright good. Given how many bad GMs there are, why would you not keep him on?
I really del like he wants to make a move toward owning the team cuz you know that the money part won’t be an issue.
v2787 says:
Apr 28, 2017 8:08 AM
***************************************
Folks in Denver are to stoned to riot. Let’s be real here folks 🙂
This is contract talk. It is all about the money, so no side will say how much they want a deal. After the ink is dry on a new contract, we’ll hear all about the love affair that Elway has with Denver and Denver has with him.
The problem is John Elway the GM isnt as good since his Assistant GM Peyton Manning left the team.
Elway’s cap cheating is about to be audited and his source at the Guyer Institute is not there anymore.
John Elway 10x > slicky ricky speildolt.
As a Raider fan, I have to give old Horseface his due: he’s one of the better GMs in the league. However, if Lynch doesn’t take over the starting QB job after they traded up to get him in the 1st and thus passed on Prescott, you gotta ding him for that. We’ll know in a few months…
Bill Belichick passed on Dak Precott too. Let’s not put Dak in the Hall of Fame just yet, he had it far easier than 99% of the rookie QB’s coming into this league with that O Line and running game
Governor Elway 2018! Matt Russell will replace Elway when he’s ready to leave.
Google Best NFL GMs. Elway is no lower than 5 and often 2, behind the Hoody.
Not a Bronco fan, but I think he’ll be resigned, he’s done better than a lot of the other gm’s and “team presidents” around the league.
My question to Bronco fans has there been any mention of a succession after Pat?
He is synonymous with the Broncos, and it would be hard to envision anyone else but Elway taking over ownership down the line.
He’s a good GM and I think a lot of fans are unaware how much work he did to learn the trade before ever joining the Broncos. He spent several years owning and running an arena league team to learn the ropes first.
John Elway lucked into Von Miller his very first draft and Peyton Manning in free agency in year 2, leading to mass amount of free agents wanting to play for the Broncos.
No Peyton Manning in 2012, no Demarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, T.J Ward, etc. No Super Bowl.
His drafts have been pretty lacking since 2011 and 2012.
Same thing happened to A.J Smith with the Chargers. Dude lucked into a stellar situation in 2004 and 2005, where one draft trade brought to the team Philip Rivers, Shawne Merriman, Nick Hardwick, Darren Sproles, Vincent Jackson, and Luis Castillo. Smith rode those two drafts his entire career in San Diego.
He took Denver to 5 Superbowls under center and a couple more as GM. He’s doing ok I guess. If Pat Bowlen’s son is in the new regime ownership equation (he probably is), then I can understand not wanting to be a part of the future. The Bowlen kid is garbage. Elway’s call, but he could audible.
The Bowlen children have yet to show a die-hard interest in the day-to-day operation. Because of this Elway definitely wants an ownership stake, most likely with the eventual title as managing general partner.