JuJu Smith-Schuster is a Steeler

It’s time for virtual JuJu Smith-Schuster to change teams again.
The former USC receiver, an emotional and competitive player who will instantly fit with the mindset of Pittsburgh, has become the newest member of the Steelers.
He arrives via the 62nd pick, near the bottom of round two. And he could instantly boost a depth chart that consistently features plenty of impact players, especially with the conditional reinstatement of Martavis Bryant.
During a recent visit to PFT Live, Smith-Schuster said the Rams and Cowboys showed the most pre-draft interest in him. After creating a player based on himself in Madden, he joined the Bills before obtaining a release and signing with the Raiders.
The real Smith-Schuster is now a Steeler, and once upon a time the Steelers found a receiver from USC who did great things for the team, in Super Bowl X and elsewhere.
Uh oh. Bad juju. Needed a S/CB.
Good pick.
The Cincinnati Bengals defensive secondary is getting old and thin.
So… I approve of drafting of a slow split end for a slow, aging quarterback.
Do the Steelers draft a wr every season? I think the safety the packers took right before them was the guy they wanted.
He is like Anquan Boldin….built for the AFC North.
Why would they draft a wr when the great Martavis Bryant is coming back? Steeler front office has little faith in the addict. Smart move.
Very good and smart pick. The Steelers need a 2nd WR after AB and Bryant is not a certainty on the field. And definitely not Coates. It is a strong year for CBs by all accounts so there is plenty of opportunity to get a good CB in the 3rd or 4th round.
Weight issues
I think Jones was their pick and when GB took him they took the highest rated player left on their board and that was JuJu. He is what he WR corp was missing.
I agree with Intoxicated to this extent: we needed a Corner, badly (especially with the Wideout weapons Cincy is loaded up with).
But it’s not sensible to simply draft for need if the best player at that particular need is nowhere near as valuable as who is on the board. I do like Smith-Schuster.
doctorrustbelt says:
Apr 28, 2017 10:25 PM
___________________________________
How much does it suck to be a Bengals fan?
So.What.Nobody cares.
Utah St player- not Stanford…sorry. Bad eyes.
Love Juju. Have to start rooting for the Steelers now.
Here we go Juju, Here we go!