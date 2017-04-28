Mitchell Trubisky: Mike Glennon is still the Bears’ starter

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

New Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn’t expecting to have the starting job handed to him.

Trubisky said today in Chicago that he knows the Bears signed Mike Glennon with the expectation that he’ll start this season, and Trubisky himself will develop on the bench.

“I haven’t talked to Mike yet but I’m very excited to work with him and the rest of the quarterbacks here. Mike is the starting quarterback and I’m very excited to learn from him and the rest of the veterans on the team and I can’t wait to help the Bears win,” Trubisky said.

That might be the case for now, but it will be a major disappointment if Trubisky isn’t good enough to beat out Glennon soon. The Bears didn’t trade up to No. 2 in the draft to select a backup. They want Trubisky to start, and the sooner the better.