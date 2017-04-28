Packers G.M. on tonight’s first pick: Come and get it

Packers General Manager Ted Thompson bailed out of the first round last night, and he wants to make sure everyone knows the top pick of the second round is available.
Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Thompson made it clear tonight’s first choice (the 33rd overall) is very much for sale.
“Oh yeah, you can put that down,” Thompson said. “That will save us a couple of phone calls. We’re taking calls.”
The Packers bypassed the chance to pick 29th last night when the Browns had to have tight end David Njoku. For their troubles, they got the 33rd and 108th picks, giving Thompson the first picks tonight and tomorrow (when the fourth round begins).
What he’s hoping for is a bidding war to develop today. Whether quarterback DeShone Kizer, running back Dalvin Cook, left tackle Cam Robinson or others could trigger one remains to be seen.
“I think it’s very good strategy-wise,” Thompson said. “We know where we’re at and what we’re going to do. There’s a couple of different ways of looking at it in terms of being helpful to us. It could be that we highlight a player that we know we can get, and they can’t take him away from us, so we sit there and pick him. It could be that a team sees an opportunity to maybe trade up and get a player they didn’t think they could get and maybe it’s again a trade that works well for us. There’s a couple of different ways to look at it. . . .
“We wanted to add a little meat to shoring up the roster.”
If they don’t trade it, they could still address their need at cornerback, with Sidney Jones, Kevin King, Chidobe Awuzie, and others still available there.
Ted really hates having an enjoyable draft day for the fans
Ted’s first round picks, historically, have not really outperformed his second, third, and even fourth round picks. Both Jordy and Randall Cobb were seconds, David Baktieri a fourth or fifth!
So this strategy makes perfect sense in Titletown.
“Come and get it” indeed!
They’re taking Cook.
I think Ted wants to keep trading down until he has every pick in the 7th round,
My biggest problem was –
You have needs at MLB and OL. A top 10 talent was available at that pick for MLB (lets you move Clay back outside) and you had what will probably be the best interior lineman available in the entire draft. You just replaced Lang for the next 10 years.
You ended up with neither.
Whatever CB they pick will not be as good at his job as Foster and the Wisco kid will have been at theirs on this team.
I’m still sore over giving up TJ to the Steelers. What’s the point of being able to draft 10 guys if it means you have to cut other players with experience.
No defense since 2010.
Yeah. Take your time, Ted.
That’s one way to avoid drafting another first round bust.
I thought TJ went to the Lions?
Ted is a tight ass. He doesn’t want to pony up for those early tow and one picks. Hey he fd up giving 66% of the salary to two guys Rogers and Mathews and only one panned out. He has no money and needs to fill a lot of holes: pass rushers, inside linebackers, defense backs, running backs, oline. This team is decimated and he is joking he knows what he is doing. Ya passing on talent and game changing guys for bodies.
He sure has the pack fans fooled big time.