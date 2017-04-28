Packers G.M. on tonight’s first pick: Come and get it

Packers General Manager Ted Thompson bailed out of the first round last night, and he wants to make sure everyone knows the top pick of the second round is available.
Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Thompson made it clear tonight’s first choice (the 33rd overall) is very much for sale.
“Oh yeah, you can put that down,” Thompson said. “That will save us a couple of phone calls. We’re taking calls.”
The Packers bypassed the chance to pick 29th last night when the Browns had to have tight end David Njoku. For their troubles, they got the 33rd and 108th picks, giving Thompson the first picks tonight and tomorrow (when the fourth round begins).
What he’s hoping for is a bidding war to develop today. Whether quarterback DeShone Kizer, running back Dalvin Cook, left tackle Cam Robinson or others could trigger one remains to be seen.
“I think it’s very good strategy-wise,” Thompson said. “We know where we’re at and what we’re going to do. There’s a couple of different ways of looking at it in terms of being helpful to us. It could be that we highlight a player that we know we can get, and they can’t take him away from us, so we sit there and pick him. It could be that a team sees an opportunity to maybe trade up and get a player they didn’t think they could get and maybe it’s again a trade that works well for us. There’s a couple of different ways to look at it. . . .
“We wanted to add a little meat to shoring up the roster.”
If they don’t trade it, they could still address their need at cornerback, with Sidney Jones, Kevin King, Chidobe Awuzie, and others still available there.
Ted really hates having an enjoyable draft day for the fans
Ted’s first round picks, historically, have not really outperformed his second, third, and even fourth round picks. Both Jordy and Randall Cobb were seconds, David Baktieri a fourth or fifth!
So this strategy makes perfect sense in Titletown.
“Come and get it” indeed!
They’re taking Cook.
I think Ted wants to keep trading down until he has every pick in the 7th round,
My biggest problem was –
You have needs at MLB and OL. A top 10 talent was available at that pick for MLB (lets you move Clay back outside) and you had what will probably be the best interior lineman available in the entire draft. You just replaced Lang for the next 10 years.
You ended up with neither.
Whatever CB they pick will not be as good at his job as Foster and the Wisco kid will have been at theirs on this team.
I’m still sore over giving up TJ to the Steelers. What’s the point of being able to draft 10 guys if it means you have to cut other players with experience.
No defense since 2010.
Yeah. Take your time, Ted.
That’s one way to avoid drafting another first round bust.
I thought TJ went to the Lions?
Ted is a tight ass. He doesn’t want to pony up for those early tow and one picks. Hey he fd up giving 66% of the salary to two guys Rogers and Mathews and only one panned out. He has no money and needs to fill a lot of holes: pass rushers, inside linebackers, defense backs, running backs, oline. This team is decimated and he is joking he knows what he is doing. Ya passing on talent and game changing guys for bodies.
He sure has the pack fans fooled big time.
Teddy’s defensive early round genius since 09′: Jones, Rollins, Thornton, Randall, Neal, Hayward, Worthy, Raji with his one good year, and maybe even Clark if he doesn’t get his act together soon. The million dollar Ted question: Is there a corner from UCLA available in the draft?
For a change, I think some of the Packer fans understand that TT is not as smart as he thinks he is.
Then there’s jimmysee – who is still drinking Ted’s kool-aid…
Trading down a little more is okay, but they need to get Wilson or King or Cunningham tonight. I’d feel a lot better about trading the first pick on Saturday. Today they need at least one immediate impact player.
Lots of wide receivers left for Ted to continue stockpiling. Can never have enough. Keep trading back and get 9 of them in round seven!!! Hahahaha
The problem with this analysis, Mr. teal379 and other many fans griping is you and they have not done the player analysis that goes on by a professional scouting department — you rely on hucksters on ESPN and the papers.
Those guys have no credibility. They get it wrong year in and year our but somehow hold onto their jobs.
Relying on those guys and getting in a huff where your team does not take some media-proclaimed top prospect is like relying on Fox News for what’s going on in the world.
Tell me you’re personally reviewed and compared thousands of hours of tape and scouted players coast to coast in person and maybe all the griping will resonate.
Otherwise, the time to grade a draft is five years out.
Nope. Delvin has some baggage – character issues.
Ted and Mike don’t pick character issue guys.
They will trade with the Jets down to pick #39 where the Jets will pick Deshone Kizer. Packers will get the Jets #39 and #70. That gives GB 5 picks in next 76 selections.
I like it ! It’s a deep defensive draft.
Packers will take King or Awuzie at #39.
Why are Viking fans more worried about the Packers draft than GB fans? Worry about your team fellas.
No defense since 2010.
Yeah. Take your time, Ted.
It’s clear there are still Packers fans who come out of the woodwork this time of year and do nothing but bash. This is the same fan who would cheer TT if he’d given up his next 3 1st-rounders to get Garrett.
They say there are 10-12 game-changers in this draft. Too bad (for those Packers fans who expect studs with every pick) the Packers keep winning and picking late.
Instead, Ted sees the value of having the 1st pick on Day 2 and Day 3. Since round 1 ended, every team went through a “who’s left?” exercise, making “wow, we had him going in round 1!” comments. So now Ted is sitting with an extra 4th by moving 4 spots down, and he has nearly 24 hours (not 10 minutes) to entertain offers overnight and shop the pick for the best offer. I call it brilliance (well, almost).
Every one of your (and my) “boards” are different than Ted’s. And every one of us thinks we know what’s best for the Packers over Ted and his staff (wonder how you’d feel if he called you and told you he knows more about your job than you do?)
Time to calm down, Packers fans, and let this process play out. Let’s fill some holes, add some depth, watch the coaches develop these guys, enjoy OTAs and training camp, and see what happens next season and 2-3 years down the line.
Hallelujiah, where’s the Tylenol?
Don’t mean to preach, but the complainers are out in force already and I’m not looking forward to hearing all these “Fire Ted!” comments.
Ted Thompson is very smart, yet he does very peculiar things, too. The Packers defense stinks. Everyone who follows football knows that. Thompson re-signed Mike Daniels, and that was fine. Daniels is the Packers best defensive lineman. He also re-signed Nick Perry, and that one was a gamble. Perry has had one good year since he has been with the Packers — last year.
He also brought back Davon House, who was with the Packers before. House is certainly better than what they have now at CB, but he’s no Deion Sanders.
They let Micah Hyde go, and though he was not great at anything, he did a lot of things pretty well. They also let Datone Jones go, and that was no loss.
They signed DE Ricky Jean Francois, who is nothing more than a run stuffer.
In short, TT has gambled that he can improve this defense through the draft. And now he’s looking for quantity as opposed to quality.
The truth is, this defense is the Packers Achilles heel. It will once again be the reason the Packers will not win the Super Bowl. The Packers schedule has them playing the following QB’s this year: Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford twice,
Joe Flacco, Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston, and Cam Newton.
Each one of those QB’s is capable of putting up lots of points against the Packers defense. It’s why it is imperative that Ted Thompson do something to improve his defense. But to this minute, he’s really done nothing. And now he wants to trade down from this 2nd round pick. It makes Packers fans just shake their heads. The result will be the Packers will have a lot of average guys coming in from the draft.
Aaron Rodgers and Co will have to be prepared to put up 40 points every week if they expect to make the playoffs.
Finally, to show how bad they are on defense, Letroy Guion will be suspended for the second time for drugs, and the Packers still won’t cut him. Mind you, he’s nothing special at DT anyway. He’s stops the run okay, but he never gets near a QB. But they are so weak, they can’t afford to part ways with him.
Ted Thompson won a Super Bowl with the Packers and they’ve made the playoffs more than most teams during his tenure. But when all is said and done, Thompson’s legacy in GB will be more about what might have been.
I am sure Frankie Booth and fecal performance will have some excuse on why drafting 25, 5th round picks will work out good for the pack!!!
As a Packer fan, the year they drafted BJ Raji and traded up for Clay Matthews was a rare, once-in-a-lifetime event.
Usually it’s trading down for 22 7th round picks
Frankly, all the trolling by the empty trophy case clan from the west is to their own peril.
It shows how stupid they are if the believe that their credibility is based on what their idea is of what someone else should do.
They lead the league in “wait until next year.”
Thompson’s the most tight-lipped guy in the league about his intentions. I assume what he means about “saving a few phone calls” is telling the media so they don’t need to call about whether he would trade. He talks to the media only when required – my guess is if he says he’ll trade – he won’t.
I’m fairly certain that Ted has a better feel for the needs of the Packers than all the armchair GM’s out there. There are 32 people on the entire planet that are NFL GM’s. Y’all are none of them. If you think you can do better – have at it. Talking is easy, doing – not so much.
I agree with dietrick43! Pack will not take Cook. And I also just love your trade with the Jets #39 for Packs #33. Makes all kinds of sense to also pick up there #70. Pack can still select Joe Mixon at 39 before the Bengals at #41. That’s right Joe Mixon even for his big mistake in 2014. This guy has all the potential to be another Adrian Peterson except he can catch the ball too. Green Bays lockerroom is the perfect fit for this kid. Teammates at Oklahoma says he’s a good kid and everyone deserves a second chance.
Its really funny to see all the armchair experts, especially the skoltrolls, ripping on Ted Thompson’s strategy. They go on and on about all the different options the Packers had with the 29th pick in the first round. The point is they only get ONE player with that pick and if there are still several players available worthy of their first round pick, trading down makes sense. Most or all of the “other guys” will be gone before the second round selection. So he gets one of his top picks with his first selection and then gets two or three mid rounders to boot.
Ted the Genius. Draft and Develop. Yada, yada, yada.
Of the 29 players Thompson drafted from 2011 – 2013, just five are on the roster today: wide receiver Randall Cobb (second round, 2011); cornerback Davon House (fourth round, 2011); outside linebacker Nick Perry (first round, 2012); defensive tackle Mike Daniels (fourth round, 2012) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (fourth round, 2013).
Keep defending him and his mediocre rosters.
As someone who is not a Packer fan or hater here’s a thought. Has any GM ever made a living off one pick? Let’s say everything else happens the same for the last 10 years or however long it has been since Packers drafted Rodgers. But TT drafted someone else. What are the Packers w/out Rodgers to save their a** the last 10 years or so…
The Packers had to have Clay Mathews break Hoyers arm to win against the Bears last year
TT will mess this up.
Ted won’t get the pick right anyway! What a great way to save face, trade the pick away and then tell the fans that 3rd round talent is hit or miss so that’s whey they have so many busts.
Smart move by TT. Yup, a Viking fan said that, please shut your surprised open mouth, you’re attracting flies.
Ted, we know you are afraid of drafting busts.
You cant just keep trading back.
Eventually you HAVE to make a pick.
And when you do…we all know its a bust.
Ted will trade or pick whenever he damn pleases and you’ll like it dambit!!!
How about you see what Blake Martinez can do before dropping a 1st on a LBi lked what i saw before he got hurt.
Just because fans may not find it enjoyable because of the new set up.with primetime being first… patience is better the. Getting all bent our a shape and reaching for a player.
I trusy TTs board a lot more than many of the fans here.
The Pack better draft a QB because they are going to need one when Rodgers decides to pack his bags in 3 years.
Traitor Ted?
As Packer fans, we’ve been listening to guys like you who keep saying stuff like, “trust the coaches”, “watch these guys develop”, and “draft and develop is a much smarter philosophy than using free agency”. The problem is, it’s been 7 years since the Packers have been in the Super Bowl, and Aaron Rodgers is getting older. There aren’t unlimited years to “watch and see”.
_________________
TT has put built great rosters that can win the SB. They have been in 4 NFC title games since he has been there. Its up to the coaches ,and players to execute the rest. I will take GBs success on the field since they have hired TT ,over all that “success” the Vikings have had with their “draft classes”
Panicking is one of the worst things you an do in a draft… it causes teams like the Vikings to reach for Ponder, or the Bears to trade up for a QB. When the dust settles, TT wll get 2-3 good starters out of this class and 1 or 2 project/role players whiich every team wants.
Packers luck out again. Lose TJ Lang, then have the best OG in the draft fall right in their lap.
viking fans are talking about 1st round busts!? hahahaha… every one of your draft picks are busts. every. single. one. none have ever won a championship for you guys. lmao. why are you here?
Most overrated gm in sports. He couldn’t work his way out of a wet paper bag with garden tools. If only the team had an owner who could replace this nudnik with an actual human.