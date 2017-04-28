Packers keep the 33rd pick, take cornerback Kevin King

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

The Packers tried to trade the first pick of the second round, but were unable to.

So they decided to take a guy who could help them immediately instead.

With the 33rd overall choice, the Packers took Washington cornerback Kevin King.

The 6-foot-3 King helps fill an immediate need for the Packers, who were running out of bodies in the secondary late in the season and the playoffs. While he’s taller than most at his position, the Packers clearly thought he was a value that wasn’t worth adding a few more mid-round picks.