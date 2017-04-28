Packers keep the 33rd pick, take cornerback Kevin King

The Packers tried to trade the first pick of the second round, but were unable to.
So they decided to take a guy who could help them immediately instead.
With the 33rd overall choice, the Packers took Washington cornerback Kevin King.
The 6-foot-3 King helps fill an immediate need for the Packers, who were running out of bodies in the secondary late in the season and the playoffs. While he’s taller than most at his position, the Packers clearly thought he was a value that wasn’t worth adding a few more mid-round picks.
I hope Dom Capers doesn’t ruin him like everyone else.
Good fit. Packers have someone that can match up against those big receivers now.
Got the guy they wanted and added 4th rounder. Nicely done.
Awesome!