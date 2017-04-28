Panthers take Curtis Samuel 40th overall, add to team speed

The Panthers added some more speed in the second round, and another guy without an easily defined position.
With the 40th overall pick, the Panthers took Ohio State running back/receiver Curtis Samuel.
Samuel ran a 4.31-second 40 at the Scouting Combine, and they were in desperate need of speed on offense after losing Ted Ginn again in free agency.
Samuel probably projects more as a receiver, and the pressure is now on offensive coordinator Mike Shula to help “evolve” an offense that grew stagnant.
The Panthers need a dynamic offensive coordinator and Shula is not it.