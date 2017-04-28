Philip Rivers: I’m glad we made a move that helps right now

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was a lot of chatter about the Chargers drafting a quarterback and perhaps even taking one in the first round as they looked ahead to a time without Philip Rivers leading their offense.

Rivers said that any rookie quarterback the team adds would have to be prepared to sit for a while, but he made it clear on Friday that he’s happier about the route the Chargers actually took on Thursday night. They drafted wide receiver Mike Williams, who provides Rivers with another target for his passes and sends a message that they are focused on the here and now more than what might happen a few years from now.

“I’m glad we made a move that I think helps us right now,” Rivers said on XTRA 1360 with Nick Hardwick and Judson Richards.

The Chargers may still take a quarterback at some point in the draft and Rivers said he expects it, but doing it after the first round will mean a lot less talk about the end date for Rivers.