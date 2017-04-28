Philip Rivers: “I’m glad we made a move that helps right now”

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was a lot of chatter about the Chargers drafting a quarterback and perhaps even taking one in the first round as they looked ahead to a time without Philip Rivers leading their offense.
Rivers said that any rookie quarterback the team adds would have to be prepared to sit for a while, but he made it clear on Friday that he’s happier about the route the Chargers actually took on Thursday night. They drafted wide receiver Mike Williams, who provides Rivers with another target for his passes and sends a message that they are focused on the here and now more than what might happen a few years from now.
“I’m glad we made a move that I think helps us right now,” Rivers said on XTRA 1360 with Nick Hardwick and Judson Richards.
The Chargers may still take a quarterback at some point in the draft and Rivers said he expects it, but doing it after the first round will mean a lot less talk about the end date for Rivers.
Translation: “I am glad I have one more year before spending the next mentoring my replacement”
I sure hope Philip doesn’t pull a Favre and refuse to train, mentor, or even acknowledge any rookie QB who comes in.
rivers shall never win anything…book it
granadafan says:
Apr 28, 2017 2:45 PM
Why not? That worked out really well for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
Poor dude has been waiting years for a pick like this. Good for them
Eli was right.
I think he meant the move to LA
Philip Rivers is the best quarterback of this generation who has not won a superbowl. Rivers is better than guys like Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Eli Manning. I mean seriously look at their stats:
In 176 games started Rivers has:
45,833 passing yards. 314 touchdowns and 156 ints and a 64.4% completion percentage
In 199 games Manning has:
48,218 passing yards, 320 touchdowns and 215 ints with a 59.7% completion percentage
So the stats speak for themselves. Philip Rivers is a top 10 quarterback and has been for a while now. Is he top 5. No but he is definitely a top 10 quarterback.
Rivers threw 21 interceptions last year. Please explain how that is not bottom 10 rather than top 10. Queue the excuses…no offensive line, injuries, yatta yatta yatta
He is not the best QB of this generation because
Super Bowl wins:
Rivers – ZERO
Manning – TWO
Flacco – One
In addition, of his 156 INTs, 123 of them cost the Chargers a victory. OK, the 123 might not be accurate but it sure as hell seems like it!
Eli Manning got incredibly lucky in Super 42 w/ Asante Samuel dropping an interception that would have won the game for the Patriots. Also that David Tyree helmet catch is as lucky as they come. The in Super Bowl 46 Wes Welker dropped a first down that would have won the game for the Patriots. Justin Tuck sacked Brady early which injured him. And then that Mario Manningham play late was pure luck as well. Not to mention Ted Ginn muffed two punts in nfc championship game to let giants beat the 49ers. Also Philip Rivers played in his only afc championship game with a torn acl and no ladainian tomlinson who was injured.
Seriously? One thing you could count on in virtually every Chargers game last year was a 4th quarter interception from Rivers.