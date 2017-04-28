Rams finally pick, take tight end Gerald Everett

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

The L.A. Rams didn’t have a first-round pick, and they traded pick No. 37 to the Bills. Now, with the 44th overall selection, the Rams have made a selection.

The selection is South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett.

He becomes the fourth tight end taken in the 2017 draft; the position is regarded as very deep this year.

Like many pass-catching tight ends, the knock on Everett is his blocking ability. But that’s why teams tend to have two tight ends.

Everett has drawn immediate comparisons to Washington tight end Jordan Reed, a guy new Rams coach Sean McVay helped develop before getting his own team.