Ravens exercise 2018 option on C.J. Mosley’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT

The Ravens took an Alabama player in the first round on Thursday night when they made cornerback Marlon Humphrey the 16th overall pick of the NFL draft.

The last time the Ravens took a member of the Crimson Tide in the first round was in 2014 when they selected linebacker C.J. Mosley with the 17th pick and they are in no hurry to part ways with him. Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that the team has exercised their option on Mosley’s contract for the 2018 season.

Mosley has started every game he’s played since arriving in Baltimore and has been voted to two All-Pro second teams in addition to being selected for two Pro Bowls. That makes it easy to understand why the Ravens have gone ahead and picked up the option for a player who would seem to be a good bet for a long-term extension at some point in the not-too-distant future.

If Humphrey works out as well, the Ravens will have a couple of pieces to build their defense around for several years to come.