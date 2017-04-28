Report: Bears G.M. didn’t tell his coach about plans to draft Mitch Trubisky

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

If you thought you were surprised by the Bears trading up to take Mitch Trubisky, imagine how coach John Fox felt.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Bears General Manager Ryan Pace kept the plan to move up to select the North Carolina quarterback to himself until hours before the draft.

While that’s one way to prevent leaks, it might not be the best thing to foster trust between a young G.M. and a veteran coach.

And considering Fox’s previous shenanigans with rookie quarterbacks (he once signed journeyman Brian St. Pierre off the street and started him that week rather than play rookie Tony Pike), not keeping him in the loop on the decision to make a bold move might be the best for everyone.

For the moment, Fox has a veteran in Mike Glennon he can play while Trubisky develops for the future.

And now it’s reasonable to wonder whether Fox will be in that future, if he wasn’t involved in the decision to draft Trubisky at all.