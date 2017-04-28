Report: Browns called the Patriots about Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT

The Browns were quick to declare #fakenews last night when the network they own a portion of reported they were trying to trade for Kirk Cousins.

Now comes another report from another network saying they’re still beating the bushes.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns called the Patriots last night to inquire about the availability of Jimmy Garoppolo. The Patriots said no thanks.

They seem to realize they don’t have an answer at the position at the moment, but they continue to not make anything happen to fix it.

The Patriots have held firm on wanting to keep Tom Brady’s backup, and so the Browns are apparently left to continue the search.