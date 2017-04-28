Report: Browns called the Patriots about Jimmy Garoppolo

The Browns were quick to declare #fakenews last night when the network they own a portion of reported they were trying to trade for Kirk Cousins.
Now comes another report from another network saying they’re still beating the bushes.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns called the Patriots last night to inquire about the availability of Jimmy Garoppolo. The Patriots said no thanks.
They seem to realize they don’t have an answer at the position at the moment, but they continue to not make anything happen to fix it.
The Patriots have held firm on wanting to keep Tom Brady’s backup, and so the Browns are apparently left to continue the search.
Sam Bradford for next years 1st round pick and all the rest of your picks for this year.
Jimmy G isn’t tradeable, because if Bill believes he is potentially the heir apparent, the price tag would be completely prohibitive to a team like the Browns needing those picks to rebuild.
This almost sounds like the Patriots feel they have TB’s successor in house. Given the recent history of draft pick swaps to move up to get a possible franchise QB (and more than a few did not work out), this to me sounds like a case of one in hand is worth more than 2 in the bush.
Next summer there will be three quality free agent QB’s. No need to sell everything now.
Joe Thomas now, 1st next year. Done.
Watching the “highlights” of those quarterbacks drafted last night…the Browns should have called the Patriots BEFORE the draft and simply said…you tell us exactly what you want, we’ll give it to you with a smile on our face.
Grab Jay Cutler or Ryan Fitzpatrick for a year and then draft in 2018.
It is not ideal but better then wasting a bunch of picks on a trade.
2018 QB Class > 2017 QB Class
I do think JG is TB’s likely successor. Not sure why this is hard to grasp, but then again some folks were still wondering if TB is any good fifteen years after John Madden admitted that Brady’s first game winning SB drive gave him goosebumps.
The browns select a qb, the media says we reached for one,
We don’t reach for a qb and the media says we arnt trying to fix the problem.
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
As a Patriots fan it would have been nice to see the Browns give up a boatload of picks for Jimmy G this year. Since that isn’t happening it looks like Jimmy plays out his contract and next off season he may get franchised by the Patriots and either 1. backs up Brady another year 2. gets traded. If they don’t franchise him they will get a high comp pick. The other possibility is Brady really drops off at age 40 (don’t see that happening) and Jimmy becomes the full time starter.
This guy is not worth a 2nd round pick
Same guy that said the Browns were taking Trubisky #1 last night. I love how these guys adjust the “news” they report to cover up how wrong they were.
He’s barely worth a 3rd.
Cassel 2.0
If the Browns like 2 or 3 QB’s in next year class better than anyone from this one, than they made the right move.
The Pats stance doesn’t make sense unless 1) they think Brady is done after this or next year or 2) they think JG will be willing to keep backing Brady up for less $ than he’s worth until Brady retires with no date on it. He is a FA after this year. Are they going to franchise him & pay him $20M to be a backup? If they try to trade him under the tag they get significantly less in return for him. Are they going to extend him at a much higher salary to keep him 3-4 more years? Why would he do that?
My conclusion, Brady is done (traded/retired) very soon.
I honestly think the Patriots are going to franchise Jimmy G. next year and then lock him up, long-term.
With the exception of Solder and Edelman.. the 2018 free agency pressure on the Patriots is rather “friendly.” They currently have 20+ million in salary cap, and if they land a solid LT replacement for Solder (who is 30) and likely to take a reduced contract; then New England could be perfectly fine with Jimmy G.
If GB is serious about Kizer, give Tightwad Ted a call about Hundley.
I really would not be shocked if the Pats moved on from Brady after this year. Even if Brady plays well for 5 more years (something that also wouldn’t surprise me), Jimmy G. could be excellent for the next 10 years or more. This will be the truest test of whether Belichick really has ice water in his veins and an owner who will defer to him in any situation.
terripet says:
Apr 28, 2017 1:53 PM
Since the end of last season’s Super Bowl run, the Patriots have added veterans : DLs Lawrence Guy, Kona Ealy, TE Dwayne Allen, WR Brandin Cooks, RBs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislie and CB Stephon Gilmore.
Doesn’t this look like a team that is in “win now” mode?
.
I just can’t see how the Pats keep both QBs after this year. But, who am I to question. Just don’t see how foregoing all the pks they could’ve gotten is worth 1 yr’s insurance for a guy(Brady) that almost never gets hurt and looks like he has a few good yrs left.
Patriots also reached out to the Browns. Something about needing a scout team at practice
Sweet, Schefter’s track record so far this draft is laughable. Yesterday he had the Browns taking Trubisky at 1, until Cleveland’s own Mary Kay Kabot broke the confirmation of Garrett. Guys like him are ruining the sport.
Can’t hurt to ask
At this rate, Browns will have million draft picks with zero starting QB in the roster.
You still have Kizer from ND and Webb from Cal. These two kids will be as good as any QB picked before them (except Watson – Bears and Cardinals will rue the fact they passed on him).
Cleveland still had a very good first round last night.
This is not the same management team. These Moneyball nerds are collecting picks (of course y9u have to hit on the picks) because the team needs talented players and this is a deep draft. Why give up multiple picks for Jimmy G?
The blueprint is there: Jimmy Johnson’s Cowboys and Belichick’s Patriots collected picks by the boatload and they both hit on more than not. They both took over organizations that from the outside looked like halfway decent situations but in reality the cupboards were bare.
THIS is the Browns’ plan for QB? Sign a high-priced backup after he had a poor season, skip all the top QBs in the draft, and then ring up the Patriots at the last minute?
So much of what they’re doing these days seems smart, yet the QB area is such a dramatic exception.
How much better would be Browns be looking right now if they had, say, Hoyer & McCown on the roster, and just chose Watson in the draft?
Instead it’s complete disarray.
How do you trade the pick and NOT take Deshaun Watson at #12?
SMH
Brady is 40 going on 32. He’s not PManning with neck and quad injuries. Sure, the Pats have the cap room. But knowing the way they do business, does anyone really think the Pats will tag JG and pay him 22 mil to hold a clipboard? And 45 mil for 1 position where 1 guy never plays? I just don’t see it. I also don’t see JG being happy hanging around waiting for Brady to decide he’s done. FB players want to play.
hello? Jay Cutler?
Throw Kessler, Brock or whatever scrub they can find as they ain’t going to win much in 2017 anyway. This puts them in prime position to grab a QB in the top 3 next year and STILL keep all of their other draft picks to build a team around Darnold or Rosen or whoever. “Suck for Luck II” as it were.
Good Gawd, could the Browns actually be on the right path? The apocalypse is nigh!!!!
it’s a catch 22. If NE is willing to trade Jimmy, then it’s probably b/c he’s not as good as he looks (see all prev NE backups), if he is as good as he looks, they won’t trade him b/c TB is old.
“They seem to realize they don’t have an answer at the position at the moment, but they continue to not make anything happen to fix it.”
Just because they didn’t like any of the prospects for first round drafting does not mean they aren’t interested in fixing the position. They did call about Jimmy G, after all.
garoppolo looks like walt junior from Breaking Bad.
Browns just need to offer more and the Patriots will budge.
Will the Cleveland Clowns ever learn.
Somebody’s trying create a market for Jimmy G; just like the Browns were trying to trade for Cousin’s last night. These so call NFL insiders can’t seem to get it right:
Hue’s not in on the decision.
Mitch vs Myles don’t be surprised if it’s Mitch
Blah, Blah, Blah
We finally have competent people running the organization that seem to know what they’re doing “hopefully all these picks turn into productive players”.
Everyone that traded up to draft a QB last night got fleeced!
Brissett highly toughted by Parcells and Weiss. The Patriots have three quarterbacks. Gary can go if the Pats want want. Quarterbacks go down always. If it’s not Brady and Brissett makes off season and trai g camp strides you know who will be aware. BB
I left 40 behind awhile ago too, but I would argue that Brady is about as good as he’s ever been. If he played 16 gms, he might have been the MVP. But, as stated, BB obviously agrees. At least until tonight. It just seems like the timing doesn’t work to keep both.
Good strategy. Spend your 1st round picks first then ask about trading so the Patriots can’t ask for anything more than a 2nd, at least for this year’s picks.
You still have Kizer from ND and Webb from Cal. These two kids will be as good as any QB picked before them (except Watson – Bears and Cardinals will rue the fact they passed on him).
———–
Not if Arians is putting together a package for JimmyG right now as we speak.
Palmer is old and it’s unlikely Arizona will be picking in the top 10 next year for a QB.
There have just been too many reports from different sources about the Browns looking into acquiring Garoppolo to not take it seriously. In spite of all the Browns had available to offer that he is still in NE heading into a contract year says it is time to take the Pats seriously when they say they aren’t moving him.
I’ve said it before – they’re keeping JG because they believe they can win a title with him this year if Brady goes down with an injury. When your starting QB is 40, the backup spot takes on added significance, particularly when the rest of the roster is loaded. They’ll deal with 2018 when they have to, no need to do anything now.
To everyone trying to figure out why Bill is sticking to Garoppolo, what’s wrong with a simple $1mil insurance policy for the GOAT QB leading a team that has a high chance to repeat and make NFL history as undoubtedly the greatest football dynasty, coach and QB?
As shown last year, the Pats can win even without Chandler Jones and Collins and they can definitely win without whatever first round draft pick they could have gotten in return for Garoppolo. But they’ll not win a SB without both Brady and Garoppolo. Why risk 2008 for $1mill?
Here’s the deal . The Patriots have put themselves in a position to win it all , even 19 -0 , not out of the question . If that happens a perfect season , then TB retires as being undeniably the best QB that ever played the game and maybe the best football player of all time . Not a bad way to go out . I have a sneaky suspicion this has already been agreed upon by Bill and Mr. Kraft . However if they do not accomplish this then things can change .
GO PATS 19 and 0 AWESOME
Don’t use politcially correct language (a network they own a portion of) – call it how it is – PUT A NAME ON IT – Ian Rappaport reported it! PUT HIS NAME ON IT. He was wrong (both teams said so last night) so don’t protect him! When are these guys ever held responsible for the cr@p they put out?!
tim8450
The same Dolphins that would have lost to the Browns the following week had it not been for a new kicker missing three field goals including a game winner? The same Cardinals who went 7-8-1 last year? Face it, Garappolo is still relatively unproven. He played 6 good quarters on a Super Bowl team against middling competition while being coached by a future first ballot Hall of Fame head coach. He will be available in 2018 and if the market continues to look good, his price tag will go down.
I just heard the Browns called the Raiders asking about trading for “David” Carr….
To everyone trying to figure out why Bill is sticking to Garoppolo, what’s wrong with a simple $1mil insurance policy for the GOAT QB leading a team that has a high chance to repeat and make NFL history as undoubtedly the greatest football dynasty, coach and QB?
As shown last year, the Pats can win even without Chandler Jones and Collins and they can definitely win without whatever first round draft pick they could have gotten in return for Garoppolo. But they’ll not win a SB without both Brady and Garoppolo. Why risk 2008 for $1mill?
——————–
Very true.
It has to be that and a combo if him willing to take the risk of tagging him at an obscene price to back Brady up in 2018, which is not only risky but not a BB thing to do, because it’s becoming somewhat clear teams are afraid to deal with BB because they may look like an idiot.
I still say his stock is higher this year with the better draft class next year coming out,so I still think a trade can occur.
What on earth are the Browns doing if not? Tanking 2017 with Osweiler and then doing a cheat for Luck type Colts move?
Teams were paying ransoms for college quarterbacks. Quarterback prospects are worth more today than they ever were. Garoppolo is worth more than these kids. He’s ready and Brady will probably play two more years and then the transition happens.
BB obviously values JG
look no further than how many picks people are wasting on QBs – based on last night’s trades, based on previous trades and based on the lost decades for the Jets, Bears and others who have cycled thru a series of high pick failures and FA so-so’s.
A good QB is PRICELESS
how much football does one need to watch to not get this basic fact ???
No disrespect intended to other Pats fans, but keeping JG around 1 more yr in case Brady gets hurt, so they can still win the SBowl with their backup QB, instead of getting a huge haul, is preposterous, IMO. Cleveland has 2 1rsts and 3 2nds next yr, but no QB. Heck, throw Osweiler in the trade and redo his contract. There’s your backup. Draft the QB from Pitt or Tennessee and let him and Brissett hash it out to be the next guy. I think Arizona takes Kizer.
Stating the obvious, but it has become glaringly apparent that altho Brady believes he can play at an elite level for 5 or more years, that Belicheck believes that 1-2 yrs is the limit.
Didn’t they get a QB and way too many high draft picks so the Texans could get a backup QB in the first round? Didn’t they draft a QB last year who’s still on the team?
I’m not worried about Clevelands offense. They addressed the side of the ball that actually needed help.
Not taking a QB in round one this year might be the most un-browns think the browns have done in years. Maybe they will finally right the ship.
Sorry drooly, I didn’t expect Mr Irrelevent to show up until the end of day 3.
I wonder when someone writing one of these articles is going to realize there:
1. The QB class in next year’s draft is better than this year’s.
2. The QB class in next year’s free agency is better than this year’s.
3. The Browns will draft high again next year because they aren’t yet good enough to sweep teams in their own division.
Based on the above, accumulate the support cast this year and more ammo for a move next year. This is exactly what they did last night, and which I hope they continue to do over the next 2 days.
When will people realize this is Bradys last seasonin NE?
Belichik want to win more… a lot more… and want to prove he can win without Brady. And he knows that Jimmy G can do that for him
Brady is done after this year, Jimmy is next in line. I don’t understand what is so hard to grasp about this.
“Brady says he wants to player another 5 years”
Tom Brady doesn’t seem like the type of guy to want any kind of farewell tour.
“Bill is just keeping Jimmy as insurance for 2017”
Bill Belichick is the same man who cut Andrew Walter and Kevin O’Connell and gladly went into the 2009 season (Brady’s first year back from injury) with a no-name rookie we now know as Brian Hoyer. The insurance claim is BS.
“Bill Belichick wouldn’t have drafted Jacoby Brissett so high if he knew Jimmy was the future”
Bill Belichick hadn’t seen Jimmy in live game action against first string defenses yet… the man is always preparing.
Think what you want, but the writing has been on the wall for the past year.
Guess Ian and Adam forgot Sashi said they won’t be acquiring a veteran QB via trade.
What the Bears did was unexpected, but the way Glennon’s co ntract is constructed, as many are lately, gives the Bears an out after 2017 with only 4.5 in dead money. Pretty shrewd really. IF Trubiski pans out, which is a big if.
I would love to know what offers the Pats are fielding for JG, but alas, we’ll probably never know.
QB needy teams were crazy to not go all in on a J.G trade that the Pats could not refuse. The simple logic is, if JG (with his current experience level, skill set and leadership qualities) was suddenly included in this year’s draft, would all the other teams pick him over whom ever they picked in the first round? Would they also package next years 1st round pick and with this years to move up in the draft to pick J.G.?
I believe the answer to both questions is YES! So shame on the other teams for not being able to wrap their heads around a block buster trade for him. The two first round players you will pick this year and next are a much bigger gamble that J.G. Kudos to the Pats though. Thi9s is why the rest of the league is always chasing them.
Why didn’t Chicago just rent Fitzpatrick at 8 million in 2017? Why did they wildly overspend to just rent?
So strange.
Pace is an idiot.
Here’s a scenario that never seems to be discussed (maybe that’s because it’s a stupid one….I don’t really know, but figure I’ll throw it out there for discussion).
Assume the Pats know Brady wants to play 2 more years. What if the Patriots signed JG, next offseason, to say a 5 year deal, with cheaper year 1, and make up the difference in years 2 through 5, and guaranty it through year 4? That would accommodate up to 2 more years of Brady and still give JG his payday, while keeping him.
Of course he’d have to be willing to sit on the bench another year (after this year) but would have the promise of the future.
I have’nt seen anything from Garoppolo that makes me think he is ready to be a starter in the NFL. His body of work consist of preseason games and 1.5 regular season games EVER. I hope he stays a Patriot.
That’s a good idea snark, especially if they guarantee JG’s money. Only snag is if there’s a plan or not. I think Brady’s one of those guys that’ll have to be dragged off the field when it’s time.
Garoppolo has been a starter in the NFL. And he lit it up.
no Jimmy, no! not the browns nor the chargers!!!
Funny listening to fans from both sides. One side says, hell, no! No first rounders for Jimmy G.! Meanwhile the other side says, better the hell not trade him for anything less than a first rounder! Me? I say don’t trade him period. Let others discuss and debate his “value”. Thank god BB is either asking for the moon or he is firm with not trading him.
For the Pats to spend a number 1 pick on a QB, they must think he is a good one. What they have seen since drafting him have not changed their opinion. That means they are not interested in trading him away. The question is whether he will be offered Brock Osweiler type money by another team when he becomes eligible for free agency.
I think this is a simple situation… BB wants the insurance next season and feels that JG’s value will not dwindle. At the end of next season, he will decide what to do with him… He can always still move him.
As far as any speculation goes on how long Brady will continue to play at a high level… who knows… I know one thing … he will retire a Patriot.
The Browns are cursed.
savethebs says:
Apr 28, 2017 1:56 PM
……..Are they going to franchise him & pay him $20M to be a backup? …….
********************************************************
The thing about the Pats is that if they want Jimmy G they will negotiate a contract with him that both sides can live with and if it means he would be the highest paid back up in history, so be it…. AS LONG AS THEY HAVE THE CAP SPACE. The Pats aren’t slaves to “conventional wisdom”.
The Pats have loaded up to go for back to back Super Bowl victories. If that happens, Brady retires and they still have Jimmy G. Don’t listen to everything you hear about Brady playing 5 more seasons. 6 SB Victories for Brady and he calls it.
omeimontis says:
Apr 28, 2017 4:59 PM
For the Pats to spend a number 1 pick on a QB, they must think he is a good one. What they have seen since drafting him have not changed their opinion. That means they are not interested in trading him away. The question is whether he will be offered Brock Osweiler type money by another team when he becomes eligible for free agency.
=======================
The patriots haven’t picked a QB in the first round since Bledsoe in ’93. Garoppolo 2nd round selection represents the highest the highest pick they have used one on at #62 overall. That’s a high pick for backup QB but still the end of the second round is a far cry from a 1st rounder. There is no concern about what another team will offer “when he becomes eligible for free agency” because he isn’t going to make it to FA.
Draft picks? We don’t need your stinking draft picks.
The Patriots are the US getting ready to take on the Iraqi army
CLE made the smart move! Draft a bunch of great players based on value and get a QB or two that could develop in a later round. Since when has it helped CLE to bet on a QB?
I never could have predicted the Patriots would have 0 picks in the first two rounds, and I would be hoping they didn’t trade up.
By keeping Butler and Jimmy, this team is stacked in just about every conceivable way.