Report: Chargers, Jets, Bucs among teams calling about No. 33

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT
The Packers said they are open for business when it came to trade discussions involving the No. 33 pick and their baiting of the hook appears to be getting some nibbles.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers, Jets and Buccaneers are among the teams calling the Packers about making a deal for that pick.

There’s no word on which players those teams may be interested in acquiring if they did move up. There was a report earlier on Friday that the Packers were considering taking Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer if they stay put, which doesn’t feel particularly likely but both the Chargers and Jets spent time with Kizer during the pre-draft process.

Alabama tackle Cam Robinson, Florida State running back Joe Mixon, Washington cornerback Kevin King and Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon are other players that may be of interest at the top of the second round.

The Chargers have the 38th overall pick with the Jets one spot behind them and the Buccaneers currently scheduled to pick 50th overall. Should they miss out on a deal with the Packers, the Seahawks are set to pick 34th with the Jaguars and Bears following them in the draft order.

10 Responses to “Report: Chargers, Jets, Bucs among teams calling about No. 33”
  1. bonerfartblog says: Apr 28, 2017 5:37 PM

    Joe was knocking out women all over the South apparently.

  2. hrmlss says: Apr 28, 2017 5:38 PM

    Joe Mixon was pretty busy on Saturdays playing 2 games a week……….

  3. you2canbelazy says: Apr 28, 2017 5:40 PM

    “Florida State Running Back Joe Mixon” ?????????????

  4. norsejuggernaut says: Apr 28, 2017 5:40 PM

    Florida State running back Joe Mixon, ??

  5. you2canbelazy says: Apr 28, 2017 5:42 PM

    Whooo..Breaking News..Joe Mixon has a Twin Brother…THIS Could Get Complicated…..

  6. gencoimports says: Apr 28, 2017 5:45 PM

    You mean Florida State Running back Dalvin Cook. You mention Mixon twice

  7. baddegg says: Apr 28, 2017 5:51 PM

    That explains it…Joe Mixon has an Evil Twin

  8. johny101010 says: Apr 28, 2017 5:53 PM

    Did the FSU Joe Mixon knock out a lady too?

  9. orangeraider says: Apr 28, 2017 5:54 PM

    Is Josh, from ESPN?

  10. deltaoracle says: Apr 28, 2017 5:55 PM

    Heh heh heh…
    Given Spielman’s record on QBs in the draft, he may give Ted everything in this draft and his #1 next year…

