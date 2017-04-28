Report: DeShone Kizer in play for Packers at No. 33

Packers General Manager Ted Thompson traded out of the first round last night, landing the No. 33 pick in a deal with the Browns and then let the football world he was open to trading back again to kick off the second round.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that’s not the only option the Packers are considering. Rapoport reports that Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is in play to be picked by Green Bay when the draft resumes on Friday night.
There would seem to be a link between that report and Thompson’s comments. If you were trying to build a trade market for a pick, there are worse ways to do it than trying to get people to believe that you’re going to take one of the highest-rated quarterbacks still available.
Getting teams to believe you’re serious is another issue and that’s one that might be tough for a Packers team that has more immediate concerns than developing a quarterback who may well be out of contract before Aaron Rodgers is thinking about moving on. It’s not unheard of — see Jimmy Garoppolo — but a team moving up to secure Kizer would likely be doing it to jump ahead of teams other than the Packers.
If this guy was at any position other than QB, his draft projection would be in rounds 4-6 given college production.
I cannot for the life of me see what it is, other than the fact that the QB position is so hard to fill, that makes this guy an appealing prospect.
He was benched on a bad Notre Dame team for Pete’s sake, and he is still considered an upper end of the draft prospect?
Kizer flat out stinks. A poor man’s Josh Freeman.
if this isn’t the biggest smokescreen…..then i dunno what is
and TT picks this Kizer, i may jump off of the capitol building
Ask the Bears if they want this pick. They might get a couple of 1st rounders.