Report: Jets making calls about Sheldon Richardson trade

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

Heading into the offseason, there was talk about the Jets trading defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson but nothing materialized over the last couple of months.

It appears they are giving it another try ahead of the start of the second round of the draft. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is making calls about a Richardson trade on Friday afternoon.

Rapoport adds that the Jets “won’t give him away,” which seems like both a sensible approach and a guide to what they may be looking for in return. Richardson is entering the final year of his contract and the Jets, who also shopped Richardson before last year’s trade deadline, would likely be in position for a mid-round compensatory pick down the road if he leaves as a free agent so an offer would have to be as good as that.

Their chances of getting one probably won’t be helped by Richardson’s 2016 season. He struggled on the field, served his second suspension in as many years and spent some time on the bench after missing team meetings. When Richardson’s been right, he’s been a very effective player but he’s close to free agency and any team will have to consider how much they’re willing to give up with the possibility that things won’t get straightened out in a new city.