Report: Jets making calls about Sheldon Richardson trade

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT
Heading into the offseason, there was talk about the Jets trading defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson but nothing materialized over the last couple of months.

It appears they are giving it another try ahead of the start of the second round of the draft. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is making calls about a Richardson trade on Friday afternoon.

Rapoport adds that the Jets “won’t give him away,” which seems like both a sensible approach and a guide to what they may be looking for in return. Richardson is entering the final year of his contract and the Jets, who also shopped Richardson before last year’s trade deadline, would likely be in position for a mid-round compensatory pick down the road if he leaves as a free agent so an offer would have to be as good as that.

Their chances of getting one probably won’t be helped by Richardson’s 2016 season. He struggled on the field, served his second suspension in as many years and spent some time on the bench after missing team meetings. When Richardson’s been right, he’s been a very effective player but he’s close to free agency and any team will have to consider how much they’re willing to give up with the possibility that things won’t get straightened out in a new city.

8 Responses to “Report: Jets making calls about Sheldon Richardson trade”
  1. bubbybrister/shovelpass says: Apr 28, 2017 4:44 PM

    I hope the Jets keep him. I want to see what he will do during his walk-year and with Kevin Greene screaming thru his facemask every play…

  2. mindelm42 says: Apr 28, 2017 4:50 PM

    why would you trade any value for this guy who has UNDERACHIEVED? WAIT a year and get him for just $$$$.

  3. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: Apr 28, 2017 4:56 PM

    Oakland 5th rounder take it or keep him jets!!!

  4. osage44 says: Apr 28, 2017 4:56 PM

    Richardson will probably have a bounce back season in 2017. What is one year of Good Sheldon worth?

  5. scoreatwill says: Apr 28, 2017 4:59 PM

    Such a waste of talent! He doesn’t care about football, just the party life. He may have a great 2017 but if you sign him after that what will you be getting?

  6. greg2geez says: Apr 28, 2017 5:03 PM

    Is it too much to ask for a little contract info?

  7. artvandelay919 says: Apr 28, 2017 5:10 PM

    I could see Chicago making an offer.

  8. joetoronto says: Apr 28, 2017 5:11 PM

    The Raiders should pick him up and give him a 1 year deal and see if he’s turned on by playing for a Super Bowl contender.

