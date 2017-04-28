Report: Matt Jones being shopped for trade

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

We saw two running backs get drafted on Thursday night and there are sure to be plenty of others coming off the board over the next six rounds of the draft.

The Redskins are reportedly hoping that there’s a team that prefers to make a trade for a runner rather than picking one from this year’s crop of prospects. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is shopping Matt Jones ahead of the start of the second round.

Jones was a third-round pick in 2015 and had some good moments over his first two seasons, but also fumbled eight times in 243 carries for Washington. The issues with holding onto the ball contributed to Jones getting sent to the bench midway through last season and he did not play the final nine games of the year as the Redskins went with Rob Kelley.

That doesn’t sound like the backstory of a player anyone will be clamoring to trade for in the next couple of days, which may mean Jones just gets cut if Washington adds a running back.