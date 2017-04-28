Roger Goodell: Marijuana is addictive and unhealthy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is willing to explore the possibility of allowing NFL players to use marijuana for medical reasons, but he’s not on board with the idea of taking it off the list of banned substances for recreational use.
Goodell said on Mike & Mike that he continues to believe marijuana is bad for players.
“I think you still have to look at a lot of aspects of marijuana use,” Goodell said. “Is it something that can be negative to the health of our players? Listen, you’re ingesting smoke, so that’s not usually a very positive thing that people would say. It does have addictive nature. There are a lot of compounds in marijuana that may not be healthy for the players long-term. All of those things have to be considered. And it’s not as simple as someone just wants to feel better after a game. We really want to help our players in that circumstance but I want to make sure that the negative consequences aren’t something that is something that we’ll be held accountable for some years down the road.”
Goodell did acknowledge, however, the growing body of evidence that marijuana can be used for medical reasons.
“We look at it from a medical standpoint,” Goodell said. “So if people feel that it has a medical benefit, the medical advisers have to tell you that. We have joint advisers, we also have independent advisers, both the NFLPA and the NFL, and we’ll sit down and talk about that. But we’ve been studying that through our advisers. To date, they haven’t said this is a change we think you should make that’s in the best interests of the health and safety of our players. If they do, we’re certainly going to consider that. But to date, they haven’t really said that.”
So even as an increasing number of states legalize marijuana, the NFL appears to be some time away from allowing players to use it for medical reasons, and dead-set opposed to allowing players to use it just because they want to use it.
He isn’t wrong, it is a mind-altering substance so it obviously has behavioral and health effects on people. Some people do get psychologically addicted to it. I have no problem with it being used for pain management once it has gone through clinical trials and has a dosage protocol established, and can be administered like other pharma. But until federal law changes he isn’t wrong. And even if that does happen, it can remain a condition of employment that players abstain.
This isn’t the least bit surprising. This guy has a history of ignoring science and pulling things out of his butt. It’s in the league’s interests to keep the hard line on this one until the next CBA is negotiated. If giving this up is something the players want, the league will use it as a chip to get something the league wants. Rather than simply do what’s right and best, everything is a tool to gain power and profit.
Most anti-Marijuana groups or individuals are so quick to point to the smoking aspect of it, in an attempt to link it to the negative effects of smoking tobacco.
That’s why I’ve always felt the debate should be about THC, the natural chemical in Marijuana. You don’t HAVE TO smoke it. It can be made into oils, eaten with food, put into capsules, humidified, the options are quite endless.
Instead of demonizing THC by association of cigarettes, let’s have an honest debate about the medical benefits and an individuals right to recreational use of THC.
“I want to make sure that the negative consequences aren’t something that is something that we’ll be held accountable for some years down the road.” -Roger
That is the biggest reason right there. My guess is Roger could really give a crap about players using a bit of weed but if the League says it is ok and in 20 years it is found out it used while having concussion symptoms increased CTE by 100% percent the league would be lined up and made to pay.
Tens of thousands of people die from cigarettes, prescription drugs, and alcohol every year. All of which are legal and highly addictive No one has ever died of a cannabis overdose.
In fact it is practically impossible to do so. In places were cannabis is legal deaths from opioid overdoses have dropped by as much as 25%. Get your head out of your buttocks Roger.
Weed is not chemically addictive, but it can be habit forming just like anything else; Candy, Coffee, Exercise, shopping…. ANYTHING can be “addictive” Rog. Like the pain mess that your players are dumping down their throats every day.
Smoking anything can have adverse effects, but it’s risk vs reward. If smoking a joint allows you to walk without pain, or go a day without a migraine, its probably worth it.
It is addictive and unhealthy but it’s less addictive and less unhealthy than alcohol, tobacco, or arguably gambling. Which have all been NFL Sponsors in the past or present.
But lets be honest when we run out we are making a phone call pretty quickly. But I’d much rather do that than be running to the liquor store on a daily basis. I’m certain the liquor store would have ruined my life by this point. It’s addictive but it’s less harmful.
The vast majority of the time a NFL player commits a criminal act it’s when they are under the influence of alcohol. You don’t smoke a bong load then think it’s a good idea to rape a woman or shoot someone.
So Goodell’s a scientist now? Sadly there’s not a huge body of evidence either way because in the 1980’s a lot of research conducted on marijuana was destroyed by Reagan but I can safely state that there is not an iota of evidence that marijuana is anywhere near as costly to our society and culture as alcohol.
Goodell makes a lot of money speaking for other people – those billionaires for whom Football teams are an expensive toy and who want you to buy all your medicine from their friends at big pharma –
