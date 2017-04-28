Saints continue to add to backfield with Alvin Kamara

The Saints already had a 1,000-yard back, and then they went and signed a former MVP and future Hall-of-Famer.
So naturally, they drafted another running back.
The Saints traded up to the 67th overall pick in the third round to take Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara.
He didn’t get regular work in college, but he was a big-play threat, averaging 6.5 yards per carry last year. He’s also a solid pass-catcher, and gives them a different element than either Mark Ingram or Adrian Peterson.
The Saints like using multiple backs, and they’ve now reloaded significantly.
If the Saints are hoping to trade Peterson later in the year, they might be surprised when the Panthers start taking offers for Jonathan Stewart.
Their offense didn’t need any help, they need defense. They can’t stop anyone.
Saints have done a nice job with this draft.
⚜️
Unfortunately, the Saints’ Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton have an offensive addiction and it’s unlikely the defense will ever become good while they are there.
When Rob Ryan was defensive coordinator, the offense got the best parts of the gumbo: wings, crab legs, sausages, wieners, shrimp, bay leaves, and more, while the defense got some rue and lukewarm water, yet they wondered why there was no substance on D and offenses ran through them like Exlax!
The defense is DESPERATE, yet they continue to shop for Drew Brees! Atlanta, Tampa and Carolina have improved their offenses, yet the Saints will continue to try stopping them with a bunch of journeymen.
It’s sad to say, but my team is officially on the clock for the 2018 draft. Until they take defense seriously, add a 4th straight year Brees throws for over 4000 yards and misses the playoffs.
Sad!
Second worst trade behind the Chicago-Trubisky trade. John Lynch is a pure genius in his first year as GM. This guy could have been had without trading up.
Because Sean Payton hates Mark Ingram. I’m guessing AP will start with Kamara doing 3rd downs and Ingram will play sometimes when they aren’t close to the goalline.
This draft proves that the Saints brain trust just doesn’t get it. Desperate for a pass rusher, they’ve still not addressed that. 2 first round picks, a high second, and 2 thirds, still haven’t addressed pass rusher.
That being said, I like this pick. Kamara will probably be the best back on the team. Unfortunately, Payton won’t recognize this and will keep him on the bench most of his rookie year like he did with Pierre Thomas. Just saying.
Oh, and they picked yet another Safety.
My bad, just saw the Saints picked up a DE with the last third round pick. Hope this kid Hendrickson is decent.
brocattosbasement says:
Apr 29, 2017 12:21 PM
This draft proves that the Saints brain trust just doesn’t get it. Desperate for a pass rusher, they’ve still not addressed that. 2 first round picks, a high second, and 2 thirds, still haven’t addressed pass rusher.
Your statement shows how much you haven’t been paying attention
Jordan
Rankins
Fairley
Okafor
Onyemata
Kikaha
Hendrickson
Shall I keep going?