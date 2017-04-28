Seahawks finally make a pick, add Malik McDowell

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT

The Seahawks took their time, but they’ve finally taken their first player of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Seattle traded down for the third time since the start of the first round when they were on the clock with the 34th pick, but only dropped one spot in the process. They took Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell with that selection.

McDowell’s best game film from his days with the Spartans makes him look like a surefire Top 10 pick, but it is intermixed with several less impressive performances that led teams to take a dim view of taking McDowell that high. The Seahawks will hope that playing alongside Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril helps him take the next step at the professional level.

Thanks to all those trades, they have 10 picks left to fill out their draft class before things wind up on Saturday.