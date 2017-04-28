Sean McDermott tiptoes around question about scouting staff

As the draft continues to unfold, a potentially bigger drama percolates in Buffalo: After the draft ends, who stays and who goes?
PFT reported recently that Bills scouts fear a mass termination next week. The team issued a statement to PFT that didn’t deny that notion. On Thursday night, coach Sean McDermott faced a similar question during a press conference. He likewise didn’t deny it.
Here’s the question: “Sean, as excited as you are about what you got today and what you got accomplished today, there seems to be a cloud hanging over part of this team with reports about your scouting staff, and possibly Doug Whaley’s job, being in jeopardy. Do you foresee changes happening next week, immediately after this draft?”
“I am absolutely, 110 percent focused on what is going on right now upstairs with the rest of the first round, and then the second and third round,” McDermott said. “That’s what’s in front of us right now. If we were focused on anything else, we’d be making a mistake. That’s where our focus is.”
For any team where sweeping changes definitely weren’t coming after the draft, the denials would be loud and sweeping. The absence of a denial in this case says all that anyone needs to know. More changes are coming for a team that hopes to make enough improvements to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.
This is progress. I can’t picture his predecessor tiptoeing around anything.
Bills Rock!!!
How inept can one franchise be, I mean really.
Good, away with the old. Brandon too. He tangles up the gears more than he lets on.
I think the scouts should collude to draft one of themselves just to see if that guy still gets fired.
There’s nothing like having people on the chopping block supplying you the information you’ll use to make a draft pick.
McDermott also telegraphed the Tre’Davious pick. I wish I had a screen grab of White on the red carpet, but there was a McDermott tweet on the runner underneath saying “I really like Tre’Davious White.” I mean, it could’ve been someone else’s account, but it really looked like McDermott’s official Twitter. That’s not smart, is it?
joetoronto says:
Apr 28, 2017 11:33 AM
Ask Browns and Jets fans that question.
After last night I took away one thing, the NY Jets and Buffalo Bills are building something. The AFC east is definitely trending upwards and McDermott and Bowles know what they are doing!
Joetoronto you are such a loser still living with mommy
This draft will be helpful in deciding who stays and who goes. If any or all of the scouts are asked to resign, that’s not a big story. If Whaley goes, that IS a big story. Give this coach what he needs to succeed.
McDermott and Bowles know what they are doing!
OMG- you lost me there. Doomed to fight for the AFC East cellar more likely.
ralphwilsonisrich says:
Apr 28, 2017 12:45 PM
Joetoronto you are such a loser still living with mommy
Dude is a loser period. End of story.
The Bills are holding out to the seventh round, when they will shock the world by drafting the Toronto Argonauts (in case you didn’t know this, an Argonaut a small floating octopus – nice name for a sports team). But I digress. In any event, most pundits will claim the Bills reached.