T.J. Watt: Playing Texans on Christmas will be “really cool and a weird day”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Steelers made linebacker T.J. Watt a first-round pick on Thursday night and that means Christmas will be a family reunion for some members of the Watt family.

The Texans will be hosting the Steelers on Christmas Day, which will provide T.J. and his older brother J.J. a chance to play in the same game for the first time. J.J. Watt sent out a tweet saying he’s looking forward to a fun holiday shortly after the Steelers announced their pick and his younger brother used a couple of different adjectives to describe the prospect of facing his brother’s team.

“I played with him in the backyard a bunch, I’ve seen him play a bunch, we’ve never been on the same field in full uniforms competitively before,” T.J. said, via ESPN.com. “I think that will be really cool and a weird day for me.”

Both of the brothers play defense, so there won’t be an opportunity for them to actually match up unless the Texans decide to give J.J. one of his infrequent spins on the offensive side of the ball. The Watt brother who does play offense regularly is Chargers fullback Derek, but he’ll be on the field against the Jets on Christmas Eve and isn’t scheduled to face either of his brothers during the 2017 season.