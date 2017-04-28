Vikings trade up to take Dalvin Cook 41st overall

The Vikings moved on from Adrian Peterson this offseason, and knew they needed a running back.
So they traded in front of the Eagles, and took Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the 41st overall pick. They traded with the Bengals to get there.
Cook was tremendously productive in college, but his athletic testing numbers didn’t measure up to some of the other backs in the class, and there were concerns about his ball security and some off-field concerns.
But the Vikings added back who has made plenty of big plays, at a time when they desperately needed one.
Best running back in the draft. If anyone watched him play in college and saw him run over Alabama. He also catches the ball out of the backfield. Unlike Fournette who got hurt and didn’t play and come up big in the big moments who is just an I back. Cook is better for today’s game. If the dude can just stay out of trouble, minny will love him
Steal of the draft thus far. Should have gone in the top 20.
The magician doesn’t even need a first round pick to get a top 20 talent.
Say, didn’t this team throw a bunch of money at Latavius Murray already? And now they traded up for this guy? Brilliant.
I am a Packer fan but was high on Dalvin Cook. Good pick. Just hope he stays healthy and out of trouble.
I can’t begin to express how much I hate this pick. The Vikings had a chance to reinvent their offense after cutting ties with a RB that can’t pass block, is injury prone, fumbles a lot and has some serious character deficits. What do the Vikings do? Draft the exact same thing.
He’s a good player but oh the irony of the Vikings drafting a RB with character concerns.
Remember the day a team who starts a WR at running back passed on Delvin Cook!