Vikings trade up to take Dalvin Cook 41st overall

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

The Vikings moved on from Adrian Peterson this offseason, and knew they needed a running back.

So they traded in front of the Eagles, and took Florida State running back Dalvin Cook with the 41st overall pick. They traded with the Bengals to get there.

Cook was tremendously productive in college, but his athletic testing numbers didn’t measure up to some of the other backs in the class, and there were concerns about his ball security and some off-field concerns.

But the Vikings added back who has made plenty of big plays, at a time when they desperately needed one.