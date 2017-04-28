Which first-round quarterback has landed in the best spot?

Three quarterbacks went in the first 12 selections on Thursday night. So which of those three landed in the best spot?
That’s the Friday PFT Live question of the day.
Cast a ballot below, drop a comment or two (or five), and then join us on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET. And stay with us all day long for comprehensive reaction to a crazy night in Philly.
Patrick Mahomes . . being coached by Big Red is the best position for any rookie QB.
Patrick Mahomes is in the best spot.
If Deshaun Watson is even at least a “decent” QB, he’ll be loved by the city of Houston. This city has been starved for a star QB since Warren Moon split for Minnesota back in 1994.
Watson will have one of the best WR corps in the NFL, one of the best defenses to back him up, and a competent run game. He’ll just need the Texans to improve the line and bring him along slowly.
Deshaun will make teams pay for passing him. He is a winner.
Sam Bradford…
After last night the haters will have a hard time even convincing themselves that Jimmy Garroppolo isn’t worth two number ones.
That’s if they don’t sign him long term.
Bill O’Brien, the Quarterback whisperer has gone through how many since his arrival? The Bears have been searching since Mac and coach Fox is clueless about the position. Andy Reid has shown he can get something out of whoever he has under center. KC no doubt.