Which first-round quarterback has landed in the best spot?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
AP

Three quarterbacks went in the first 12 selections on Thursday night. So which of those three landed in the best spot?

That’s the Friday PFT Live question of the day.

Cast a ballot below, drop a comment or two (or five), and then join us on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET. And stay with us all day long for comprehensive reaction to a crazy night in Philly.

7 Responses to “Which first-round quarterback has landed in the best spot?”
  1. Philly Eagles In 20xx? says: Apr 28, 2017 7:11 AM

    Patrick Mahomes . . being coached by Big Red is the best position for any rookie QB.

  2. justforstupidity says: Apr 28, 2017 7:15 AM

    Patrick Mahomes is in the best spot.

  3. alonestartexan says: Apr 28, 2017 7:39 AM

    If Deshaun Watson is even at least a “decent” QB, he’ll be loved by the city of Houston. This city has been starved for a star QB since Warren Moon split for Minnesota back in 1994.

    Watson will have one of the best WR corps in the NFL, one of the best defenses to back him up, and a competent run game. He’ll just need the Texans to improve the line and bring him along slowly.

  4. lildeucedeuce says: Apr 28, 2017 8:05 AM

    Deshaun will make teams pay for passing him. He is a winner.

  5. blowfishes says: Apr 28, 2017 8:32 AM

    Sam Bradford…

  6. tigerlilac says: Apr 28, 2017 8:40 AM

    After last night the haters will have a hard time even convincing themselves that Jimmy Garroppolo isn’t worth two number ones.

    That’s if they don’t sign him long term.

  7. campcouch says: Apr 28, 2017 8:45 AM

    Bill O’Brien, the Quarterback whisperer has gone through how many since his arrival? The Bears have been searching since Mac and coach Fox is clueless about the position. Andy Reid has shown he can get something out of whoever he has under center. KC no doubt.

