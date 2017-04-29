49ers make another trade, add another running back

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Before the 49ers made their first pick of the final day of the draft, they made a trade with the Broncos that landed them running back Kapri Bibbs.

Adding Bibbs didn’t completely satisfy their desire to bolster their backfield, however. They traded the 143rd and 161st picks in this year’s draft to the Colts for the 121st pick and used it on Utah running back Joe Williams.

Williams played an abbreviated season in 2016 after giving up football for part of the year. Williams said his decision to walk away from the game resulted from his need to deal with the death of his seven-year-old sister and the time off didn’t seem to hurt his game as he ran for the majority of his 1,407 yards and scored all 10 of his touchdowns after returning to the Utes in October.

Williams and Bibbs join Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, DuJuan Harris and Mike Davis in a crowded backfield. Given how much the 49ers have been trading during this draft — six deals thus far — that could change before the day is out.