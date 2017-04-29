49ers trade 2018 fourth-round pick for Kapri Bibbs and 2017 fifth-rounder

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

New 49ers General Manager John Lynch has been an active trader in his first draft and that continued on Saturday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers have sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for running back Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick this year. The 49ers now have seven picks on Saturday while the Broncos have five left.

Bibbs ran 29 times for 129 yards in 12 games last season and also had two catches for 75 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown. C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker are at the top of the running back depth chart for the Broncos, but more help may be coming before the day is out.

Bibbs will join Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, DuJuan Harris and Mike Davis as backfield options for the Niners in 2017.