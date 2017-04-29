Air Force draft hopeful Jalen Robinette required to serve on active duty

Air Force receiver Jalen Robinette was expected to be drafted today, but a policy preventing him from deferring military service may change that.
The Air Force Academy said in a statement that Robinette or any other player drafted will be required to serve on active duty for two years, meaning his NFL career wouldn’t be able to start until the 2019 season at the earliest.
“The Air Force notified Academy officials [Thursday] that the service would not approve requests to waiver active duty military service commitments for cadet athletes,” the statement said, via the Denver Post. “Cadets will be required to serve two years active duty prior to entering Ready Reserve status, which would permit their participation in professional sports. The Air Force places tremendous value on our cadet athletes and their contributions to the nation as we continue to build leaders of character, engage in combat operations overseas and continue to ensure our highest military readiness at home.”
Last year the Department of Defense adopted a new policy that allowed service academy athletes to serve in the reserves, rather than active duty, so that they could begin their athletic careers immediately after graduating. That policy worked out well for Ravens receiver Keenan Reynolds and long snapper Joe Cardona, both of whom were allowed to go straight from the Naval Academy to the NFL.
But the policy handled players’ requests on a case-by-case basis, and while the Naval Academy allowed Reynolds and Cardona to play, the Air Force Academy is not allowing Robinette to play. Barring a change in policy, Robinette won’t play in the NFL until 2019.
Staubach had to do 4 years before he could start playing. He started as a 27 year old rookie.
Do your duty
Why do our service acadamies still have a football team? They cant compete with civilian programs. Back in the 1920’s Army was decent. 2020’s theyll never win anything with 210 lb D-linemen.
Which means he won’t have an NFL career. Thanks for your service.
Seems like a major PR mistake by the Air Force. His story could serve as free recruitment advertising to millions of viewers each Sunday.
Why not let him serve his 2 years when he is done with the NFl??
B.S.
Best of luck to him either way.
It’s not like they really need him.
leolad72 says:
Apr 29, 2017 12:54 PM
Why not let him serve his 2 years when he is done with the
—-
What if he suffers a serious injury that not only ends his NFL career, but affects his overall physical ability afterward? He might not be able to serve.
Sorry, but he knew what he was signing up for when he agreed to go to a service academy. He’s not the first guy to be in this situation.
Well that should deter kids from signing with Air Force.
He got a college education at the taxpayer’s expense. He went there to be an Air Force officer first and a football player second. It’s time for him to fulfill his end of the bargain. I’m sure he will with no complaint.
I do feel a little bad for the kid. After West Point allowing 2 players to serve their time in the reserves last year so they could go to the NFL this guy probably figured he’d be given the same chance. But as has been said, he knew the risks when he accepted a free college education from the Air Force and when he signed on he had no reason to believe he was likely to be given the Reserve option. Plus, to be honest a career in the Air Force as an officer can be VERY rewarding both professionally and financially. Whatever he winds up doing I hope his career is very successful.
Just let him go and play, good lord…
He got four free years of taxpayer-paid education. I think he owes taxpayers something back, and I don’t mean a ticket straight into the NFL!