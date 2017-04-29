Air Force players were led to believe they could head to the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2017, 11:53 PM EDT

On Saturday, it became publicly known that the Air Force has changed its policy regarding football players from the Air Force Academy with NFL opportunities, requiring them to spend two years on active duty before playing professional football. It was news to the Air Force players, too.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the players had been led to believe throughout the pre-draft process that they could join the NFL. As a result, they spent time and money training for the selection process. Air Force receiver Jalen Robinette even participated in the Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine under the clear impression that he would be permitted to play in the NFL. Several other Air Force players went through the pre-draft process, including a Pro Day workout held at the Air Force Academy on March 21.

The players believed NFL opportunities could be pursued, and as recently as Thursday they continued to be under that impression. Most if not all became aware of the change through the Denver Post article communicating the sudden shift in Air Force policy.

Coaches aren’t happy. Apart from negatively impacting future recruiting efforts, the change comes after a new class of recruits signed up under the impression that they’d have a path to pro football, too, if they play well enough in college.

The situation could make for a somewhat awkward visit by Air Force players to Washington on Tuesday, where they will receive The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy from the Commander-in-Chief.