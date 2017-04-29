 Skip to content

Bills add quarterback Nathan Peterman

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills were expected to select a quarterback at some point in the 2017 NFL draft, and in the fifth round they finally did.

Buffalo chose Nathan Peterman of Pittsburgh with the 171st overall pick.

The Bills are committed to Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback for now, but Peterman is a developmental prospect who could become a starter at some point.

Beyond Taylor the Bills have Cardale Jones, T.J. Yates and Josh Woodrum on the roster at quarterback. Now they can feel free to toss Peterman into the mix.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Bills add quarterback Nathan Peterman”
  1. John Blutarsky says: Apr 29, 2017 3:49 PM

    A white QB in Buffano?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!