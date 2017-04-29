Bills add quarterback Nathan Peterman

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT

The Bills were expected to select a quarterback at some point in the 2017 NFL draft, and in the fifth round they finally did.

Buffalo chose Nathan Peterman of Pittsburgh with the 171st overall pick.

The Bills are committed to Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback for now, but Peterman is a developmental prospect who could become a starter at some point.

Beyond Taylor the Bills have Cardale Jones, T.J. Yates and Josh Woodrum on the roster at quarterback. Now they can feel free to toss Peterman into the mix.