Broncos make Chad Kelly Mr. Irrelevant

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 29, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

Chad Kelly was far from irrelevant, as a guy who made plenty of plays, plenty of headlines and had a Hall of Fame uncle.

But now, he’s Mr. Irrelevant.

The Broncos took the injured Ole Miss quarterback with the 253rd and final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He’s not going to be able to throw for at least two more months after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month. And he was coming off a torn ACL suffered last season anyway, so it’s hard to tell how much he’ll be able to do anytime soon.

Kelly, the nephew of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, was an accomplished passer but had issues off the field as well.

Now, he goes to a place where they have an established quarterback competition, with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch at the top of the depth chart.