Broncos make Chad Kelly Mr. Irrelevant

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 29, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT
Chad Kelly was far from irrelevant, as a guy who made plenty of plays, plenty of headlines and had a Hall of Fame uncle.

But now, he’s Mr. Irrelevant.

The Broncos took the injured Ole Miss quarterback with the 253rd and final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He’s not going to be able to throw for at least two more months after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month. And he was coming off a torn ACL suffered last season anyway, so it’s hard to tell how much he’ll be able to do anytime soon.

Kelly, the nephew of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, was an accomplished passer but had issues off the field as well.

Now, he goes to a place where they have an established quarterback competition, with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch at the top of the depth chart.

30 Responses to “Broncos make Chad Kelly Mr. Irrelevant”
  1. tjacks7 says: Apr 29, 2017 6:48 PM

    This dude will be the Broncos starter in a couple years.

  2. brady2gronktd says: Apr 29, 2017 6:49 PM

    If his heads on straight this could be a really nice player for the donkeys

  3. dawoger says: Apr 29, 2017 7:00 PM

    And the minisoda Barneys are still “Team Irrelevant!”

  4. averagepete says: Apr 29, 2017 7:01 PM

    He might be the starter in Houston after Watson busts

  5. jkossrt says: Apr 29, 2017 7:01 PM

    This is a great signing or Denver. The kid has the Kelly toughness and will to win and has all the ability. I believe that his off field problems are behind him. Now it’s for all the marbles. I’m sure he has realized the hard way how many millions he has cost himself. I am so disappointed that Buffalo didn’t take a shot at him.

  6. John Blutarsky says: Apr 29, 2017 7:05 PM

    He won’t handle the pressure, he’ll crack

  7. a1b24312 says: Apr 29, 2017 7:05 PM

    A courtesy to a former player/competitor

  8. raiderinva says: Apr 29, 2017 7:08 PM

    The first step in honing Chad Kelly’s talents will be to make him Aqib Talib’s room mate.

  9. dawoger says: Apr 29, 2017 7:10 PM

    Get set for the empty headed skoltrolls claiming the slimeball slick rick speildummy pulled off the top trades.

    You’re still the team that holds the record of being the only team to twice start the season 5-0 and miss the playoffs. BWAAAAA!! BWAAAAA!!

    SKOLOL!!!

  10. broncoguy11 says: Apr 29, 2017 7:21 PM

    jkossrt says:
    Apr 29, 2017 7:01 PM
    This is a great signing or Denver. The kid has the Kelly toughness and will to win and has all the ability. I believe that his off field problems are behind him. Now it’s for all the marbles. I’m sure he has realized the hard way how many millions he has cost himself. I am so disappointed that Buffalo didn’t take a shot at him.

    _________________________________________

    I see what youre saying, but imagine the pressure on him if Buffalo took him. Theres no way he could live up to expectations there.

  11. aliveguy24 says: Apr 29, 2017 7:25 PM

    Elway is savy.

  12. harrisonhits2 says: Apr 29, 2017 7:28 PM

    “The first step in honing Chad Kelly’s talents will be to make him Aqib Talib’s room mate.”

    Does that assignment come with a kevlar vest?

  13. QB Film Room says: Apr 29, 2017 7:40 PM

    Elway just got a poor mans Matt Stafford in round 7! This kid was a first round talent with character issues

  14. godenbroncos says: Apr 29, 2017 7:41 PM

    Picked up Johnnie Manzell lite for a 7th. *POOF and he’s gone.

    -GoDenBroncos

  15. tonebones says: Apr 29, 2017 7:41 PM

    This kid is another Alex Smith. He’ll be a good 2nd or 3rd stringer, and could be in the league for 15 years. Solid pick. The big difference is Smith went first and Kelly went last. Other than that, they’re the same guy.

  16. exinsidetrader says: Apr 29, 2017 7:46 PM

    If he has Jim Kelly’s toughness and leadership skills he will be starting by next year.

  17. theuncletodd says: Apr 29, 2017 8:02 PM

    I really wanted the Browns to take a flyer on this guy but they took a guy who smacks women (allegedly)

  18. QB Film Room says: Apr 29, 2017 8:14 PM

    Alex Smith the Same as Chad Kelly LOLOLOLOL WATCH HIS TAPE!

  19. thelastwordyaheard says: Apr 29, 2017 8:21 PM

    this guy was 10x the college player that Mitch ..ahem, “Mitchell” Trubisky was

  20. gah05 says: Apr 29, 2017 8:57 PM

    His uncle Jim had a bit of an attitude too, how did he turn out?

    This pick is a steal.

  21. jasons81 says: Apr 29, 2017 9:08 PM

    I’d rather be a UDFA than drafted in the 7th

  22. peytonmanningsforehead says: Apr 29, 2017 9:10 PM

    This punk is Mr. Irrelevant at the draft and Uncle Jim was Mr. Irrelevant in the Superbowl four years in a row.
    Apparently, irrelevance runs in the family.

  23. howiehandles says: Apr 29, 2017 9:59 PM

    “dawoger says:
    Apr 29, 2017 7:10 PM
    Get set for the empty headed skoltrolls claiming the slimeball slick rick speildummy pulled off the top trades.

    You’re still the team that holds the record of being the only team to twice start the season 5-0 and miss the playoffs. BWAAAAA!! BWAAAAA!!

    SKOLOL!!!”

    Not sure who you’re responding too, but make sure your doctor increases your meds.

  24. jjackwagon says: Apr 29, 2017 10:04 PM

    Well at least they finally have a QB. Better late than never.

  25. curtj5 says: Apr 29, 2017 10:07 PM

    It would have been cool if the Broncos got Tony Romo, then Romo got hurt in the playoffs, then Kelly got them a Superbowl win.

  26. contra74 says: Apr 29, 2017 10:07 PM

    dawoger says:
    Apr 29, 2017 7:00 PM
    And the minisoda Barneys are still “Team Irrelevant!”

    Ladies and gentlemen, this is a typical packer troll post.

    Come up with names, throw in a phonetic spelling to make fun of an accent…you know, real “I hate myself and my life so I’m taking it out on someone else” type of talk.

    It’s a shame packer fans are like this. Oh well.

  27. jjfootball says: Apr 29, 2017 10:10 PM

    ALL BRONCOS ARE IRRELEVANT!

  28. simplec72 says: Apr 29, 2017 10:27 PM

    Anyone else like to see mr irrelevant be the most relevent player that year?

  29. jerseyshoregiant says: Apr 29, 2017 10:34 PM

    exinsidetrader says:
    Apr 29, 2017 7:46 PM

    If he has Jim Kelly’s toughness and leadership skills he will be starting by next year.
    ————————————————

    It’s obvious he doesn’t have any leadership skills.

  30. youcantmakemepickausername says: Apr 29, 2017 10:49 PM

    Besides being awarded Mr. Irrelevant, Chad Kelly will also win the “Michael Rappaport Award For The White Guy That Tries The Hardest To Sound Black”.

