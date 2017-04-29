Broncos make Chad Kelly Mr. Irrelevant

Chad Kelly was far from irrelevant, as a guy who made plenty of plays, plenty of headlines and had a Hall of Fame uncle.
But now, he’s Mr. Irrelevant.
The Broncos took the injured Ole Miss quarterback with the 253rd and final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He’s not going to be able to throw for at least two more months after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month. And he was coming off a torn ACL suffered last season anyway, so it’s hard to tell how much he’ll be able to do anytime soon.
Kelly, the nephew of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, was an accomplished passer but had issues off the field as well.
Now, he goes to a place where they have an established quarterback competition, with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch at the top of the depth chart.
This dude will be the Broncos starter in a couple years.
If his heads on straight this could be a really nice player for the donkeys
He might be the starter in Houston after Watson busts
This is a great signing or Denver. The kid has the Kelly toughness and will to win and has all the ability. I believe that his off field problems are behind him. Now it’s for all the marbles. I’m sure he has realized the hard way how many millions he has cost himself. I am so disappointed that Buffalo didn’t take a shot at him.
He won’t handle the pressure, he’ll crack
A courtesy to a former player/competitor
The first step in honing Chad Kelly’s talents will be to make him Aqib Talib’s room mate.
I see what youre saying, but imagine the pressure on him if Buffalo took him. Theres no way he could live up to expectations there.
Elway is savy.
Does that assignment come with a kevlar vest?
Elway just got a poor mans Matt Stafford in round 7! This kid was a first round talent with character issues
This kid is another Alex Smith. He’ll be a good 2nd or 3rd stringer, and could be in the league for 15 years. Solid pick. The big difference is Smith went first and Kelly went last. Other than that, they’re the same guy.
If he has Jim Kelly’s toughness and leadership skills he will be starting by next year.
I really wanted the Browns to take a flyer on this guy but they took a guy who smacks women (allegedly)
this guy was 10x the college player that Mitch ..ahem, “Mitchell” Trubisky was
His uncle Jim had a bit of an attitude too, how did he turn out?
This pick is a steal.
This punk is Mr. Irrelevant at the draft and Uncle Jim was Mr. Irrelevant in the Superbowl four years in a row.
Apparently, irrelevance runs in the family.
Not sure who you’re responding too, but make sure your doctor increases your meds.
Well at least they finally have a QB. Better late than never.
It would have been cool if the Broncos got Tony Romo, then Romo got hurt in the playoffs, then Kelly got them a Superbowl win.
Anyone else like to see mr irrelevant be the most relevent player that year?
Besides being awarded Mr. Irrelevant, Chad Kelly will also win the “Michael Rappaport Award For The White Guy That Tries The Hardest To Sound Black”.