Browns may eventually rescind the Caleb Brantley pick

Leave it to the Browns to find new ways to do things in the NFL, while still mastering the time-honored trend of losing many more games than they win.

After using a sixth-round draft pick on defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, who currently faces criminal assault charges, executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown said that the team is still investigating the situation, and that the Browns could release him based upon what they eventually learn.

It’s hard not to wonder whether the P.R. reaction from the selection will influence the final decision, regardless of what the team learns through its investigation. Even if the Browns conclude the kid is clean, he still could face prosecution, conviction, and incarceration.

Brantley allegedly punched a woman last week, rendering her unconscious and knocking out a tooth. Before the incident, the player was regarded as a potential first-round pick.

In 1996, the Patriots rescinded their rights to fifth-round defensive lineman Christian Peter after ownership became aware of his criminal history. There, the team knew everything it needed to know before making the pick.