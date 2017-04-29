Browns may eventually rescind the Caleb Brantley pick

Leave it to the Browns to find new ways to do things in the NFL, while still mastering the time-honored trend of losing many more games than they win.
After using a sixth-round draft pick on defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, who currently faces criminal assault charges, executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown said that the team is still investigating the situation, and that the Browns could release him based upon what they eventually learn.
It’s hard not to wonder whether the P.R. reaction from the selection will influence the final decision, regardless of what the team learns through its investigation. Even if the Browns conclude the kid is clean, he still could face prosecution, conviction, and incarceration.
Brantley allegedly punched a woman last week, rendering her unconscious and knocking out a tooth. Before the incident, the player was regarded as a potential first-round pick.
In 1996, the Patriots rescinded their rights to fifth-round defensive lineman Christian Peter after ownership became aware of his criminal history. There, the team knew everything it needed to know before making the pick.
Bengals on line 1….
If he turns out to be innocent then you can just add this to an already stellar draft.
When is Manziel back?
That Factory of Sadness just can’t stop finding new ways to crank out the L’s
Whether he did this is not in question according to police reports. His lawyer is trying to show video of her walking away after the incident to minimize damages, but there is no dispute he hit her.
Wow these fricking guys…. Who can bench press 400 pounds squat 600 pounds and run 40 yards in 5 seconds…. Punch woman in the face? Fricking ridiculous. People like this need to be barred from the team….
Coming from a fan that is happy that my team released tramaine brock instantly after he choked a woman…. And glad that my team did not draft joe mixon.
Screw these guys
Brantley and now Mixon, Ohioians do not deserve all this trouble.
Maybe in Filthadelphia.
Cowboys?
So, either your draft team is incompetent or they got hit with a bunch of criticism they weren’t expecting.
Either way, incompetent.
“while still mastering the time-honored trend of losing many more games than they win.”
Still mastering???? I think they long since mastered that aspect of the game.
There are 3 witnesses that dispute that he hit her. There is video showing that he pushed her away after she beat on him. Her lawyer is trying to get a settlement from his lawyer and he refuses to settle. Use google for 2 seconds and you can find this all out.
They can’t “cut” or “release” a player they haven’t even signed. Just sayin’ . . .