Cards fourth-round pick Dorian Johnson not worried about liver condition

His exact spot varied from list to list, but many pre-draft rankings had guard Dorian Johnson listed as a possible pick on the second day of this year’s draft, but he remained on the board until the Cardinals took him in the fourth round with the 115th overall pick.

The biggest reason why Johnson was still available at that point is a liver condition that Johnson has had since birth. Johnson’s agent Joe Panos told Adam Caplan of ESPN that teams told him they passed on Johnson earlier “even though his heptalogist said his condition will in no way affect his ability to play.”

Johnson said that it has never caused him problems in the past and doesn’t anticipate it will in the future.

“I have no issues with it,” Johnson said, via the Cardinals website, “I’m absolutely not worried about it at all.”

Johnson started 42 games at Pittsburgh and could compete for a starting job in Arizona as a rookie.