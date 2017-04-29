Cowboys deny report they want to trade Orlando Scandrick

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 29, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

One of the 32 owners of NFL Network is denying an NFL Network report about his team’s trade plans.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said an NFL Network report that he was looking to trade cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

“Absolutely not. That’s completely erroneous,” Jones said. “Orlando is a valued member of our team.”

Even after the denial from Jones, Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network this morning that “the situation is not quite over yet.” So it bears watching, even as Jones insists there’s nothing to it.

Scandrick told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “It’s out of my control. If they don’t want me, I’m just waiting it out.”

The Cowboys made two additions at cornerback yesterday, drafting Chidobe Awuzie from Colorado in the second round and Jourdan Lewis from Michigan in the third round. But head coach Jason Garrett said that was simply a matter of upgrading at a position where you can never have too many good players, and not a commentary on the 30-year-old Scandrick, who has spent his entire career with the Cowboys.

“We felt good about coming in here and getting some depth at that position,” Garrett said. “We don’t really know where everyone is going to start out right now. We just want them to get in here and get to work.”

When the full squat gets together, Jones says those two rookies will be working with Scandrick.