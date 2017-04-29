Cowboys finally get another Switzer

The last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl, the head coach’s name was Barry Switzer. They’ve now added a player with the same last name, but no relation.
North Carolina receiver Ryan Switzer, a West Virginia native (of course I’m going to mention that), has arrived via round four of the draft.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky recently praised praised Switzer during a visit to PFT Live. Switzer has sure hands and quick feet, but the decision is a bit of a head scratcher with Cole Beasley already manning the slot in Dallas.
Switzer, who ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, also can return punts for the Cowboys.
If he’s twice as good a player as Switzer was an NFL coach…he’ll be cut in training camp.
Late round picks in the area where guys routinely get cut or end up on the practice squad aren’t exactly head scratchers if they don’t immediately take over a starting position.
I had him going to the pats on my whiteboard.
You need camp bodies when hang nails keep the starters from practicing.