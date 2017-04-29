 Skip to content

Cowboys finally get another Switzer

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT
The last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl, the head coach’s name was Barry Switzer. They’ve now added a player with the same last name, but no relation.

North Carolina receiver Ryan Switzer, a West Virginia native (of course I’m going to mention that), has arrived via round four of the draft.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky recently praised praised Switzer during a visit to PFT Live. Switzer has sure hands and quick feet, but the decision is a bit of a head scratcher with Cole Beasley already manning the slot in Dallas.

Switzer, who ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, also can return punts for the Cowboys.

4 Responses to “Cowboys finally get another Switzer”
  1. jimnaizeeum says: Apr 29, 2017 1:47 PM

    If he’s twice as good a player as Switzer was an NFL coach…he’ll be cut in training camp.

  2. genericcommenter says: Apr 29, 2017 1:56 PM

    Late round picks in the area where guys routinely get cut or end up on the practice squad aren’t exactly head scratchers if they don’t immediately take over a starting position.

  3. stealthscorpio says: Apr 29, 2017 1:58 PM

    I had him going to the pats on my whiteboard.

  4. BringBackTheFlex says: Apr 29, 2017 2:12 PM

    You need camp bodies when hang nails keep the starters from practicing.

